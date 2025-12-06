ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Nephew Over Property Dispute in Punjab's Moga

Moga: A man killed his nephew over a property dispute at Machhike village in Moga district of Punjab on Saturday morning.

Police said the victim, Navdeep Singh, an NRI, was at loggerheads with the accused Bahadur Singh over property. While altercations were frequent between the two, it turned ugly as Bahadur, after a quarrel at a water canal near the village, shot Navdeep with his pistol. Bahadur then ran over Navdeep with his car and went home.

Navdeep's wife Gurpreet Kaur said Bahadur shot at Navdeep twice with his pistol. She alleged Bahadur's wife Joginder Kaur was with him when he committed the crime. "Bahadur Singh had blocked supply of water to Navdeep's land deliberately. When my husband objected to it, Bahadur Singh killed him and ran over him with his vehicle," she said, while demanding seizure of his passport to prevent him from leaving the country.