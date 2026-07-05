ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Minor Son, Buries Body In Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror

Kotputli-Behror: In a shocking incident, a man killed his four-year-old son and buried the body in Indrana village under the Basdaya police station area of ​​Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Sunday, police said.

It has been learned that the deceased was the son of his second wife, and the motive behind the incident has not been ascertained yet. The accused has been taken into custody.

The incident has stunned the villagers who gathered at the spot and informed the police. Given the gravity of the matter, personnel from the Basdaya police station area rushed to the spot and launched an investigation, joined by senior officials later.