Man Kills Minor Son, Buries Body In Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror
SP Satveer Singh said a police team exhumed the body and sent it for post-mortem. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Kotputli-Behror: In a shocking incident, a man killed his four-year-old son and buried the body in Indrana village under the Basdaya police station area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Sunday, police said.
It has been learned that the deceased was the son of his second wife, and the motive behind the incident has not been ascertained yet. The accused has been taken into custody.
The incident has stunned the villagers who gathered at the spot and informed the police. Given the gravity of the matter, personnel from the Basdaya police station area rushed to the spot and launched an investigation, joined by senior officials later.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Satveer Singh said a police team was sent to Indrana village to exhume the body and send it for post-mortem. "A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot to collect evidence. The matter is being thoroughly investigated from every aspect to ascertain the motive behind the murder," he added.
The investigation team, led by Basdayal Station House Officer (SHO) Kashmir Singh, is interrogating the accused to determine the reason behind the brutal act.
While villagers have demanded stringent punishment for the accused, police said further legal action would be taken based on the post-mortem report, FSL findings, and other evidence.
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