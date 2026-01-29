ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Man Kills Leopard With Wooden Stick As Big Cat Attacks Him And His Son

Gir Somnath: A 60-year-old man killed a leopard with a wooden stick to save himself and his son after a leopard attacked them in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on the outskirts of Gangra village, adjacent to Rameshwar village in Una taluka on Wednesday night, they said.

While the man, Babu Vaja, and his son were hospitalised following the attack, forest officials have registered a case against the man for killing the big cat. The incident occurred at around 10 PM when Vaja was resting on the verandah of his house. A leopard emerged from the nearby fields and jumped on Vaja without any provocation, said Range Forest Officer L B Bharwad.

According to Vaja, the big cat grabbed his arm and started pulling him. “Upon hearing my cries, my son Shardul rushed to save me. However, the leopard pounced on him and injured him. When I tried to save Shardul, the leopard jumped on me again. During those few minutes, it attacked us several times,” Vaja told reporters at a hospital in Una town.