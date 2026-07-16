Bengaluru Law Student Dies After Man Stabs Her For Rejecting His Brother's Marriage Proposal
After find out that Dhanush had been previously married and has a child, Amrutha had rejected his marriage proposal, police said.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: A fourth-year law student in Bengaluru, who was stabbed by a man three days ago for rejecting his brother's marriage proposal, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.
Armutha, 22, was stabbed on July 13 by Surya after she rejected the marriage proposal of his brother, Dhanush. After battling for life for 48 hours, Armutha died on Thursday. The Jeevan Bimanagar police in East Bengaluru arrested Surya and Dhanush based on a complaint filed by her brother.
According to police, the families of Amrutha and the accused, who resided in Kodihalli, became acquainted while participating in a religious gathering in 2022. Since then, both families often visited each other's houses. Meanwhile, Dhanush and Amrutha developed a friendship that later blossomed into a romantic relationship.
However, the relationship soured a few months ago after Amrutha's family found out that Dhanush had been married previously and divorced. He also has a child from his previous marriage. Feeling cheated, Amrutha ended the relationship with Dhanush, which depressed him.
Enraged by Amrutha's decision, Surya allegedly warned her brother that he would not spare her for rejecting his brother's proposal. On July 13 at 4.30 pm, he followed Amrutha and stabbed her in the chest, ribs and back with a knife.
Amrutha was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Following the incident, JB Nagar police registered a case and arrested both Dhanush and Surya.
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