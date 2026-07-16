ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Law Student Dies After Man Stabs Her For Rejecting His Brother's Marriage Proposal

Bengaluru: A fourth-year law student in Bengaluru, who was stabbed by a man three days ago for rejecting his brother's marriage proposal, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Armutha, 22, was stabbed on July 13 by Surya after she rejected the marriage proposal of his brother, Dhanush. After battling for life for 48 hours, Armutha died on Thursday. The Jeevan Bimanagar police in East Bengaluru arrested Surya and Dhanush based on a complaint filed by her brother.

According to police, the families of Amrutha and the accused, who resided in Kodihalli, became acquainted while participating in a religious gathering in 2022. Since then, both families often visited each other's houses. Meanwhile, Dhanush and Amrutha developed a friendship that later blossomed into a romantic relationship.