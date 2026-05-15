Man Kills Grandparents Under Influence Of Cannabis In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur
The accused went to his grandparents and demanded money from them. As they refused, he killed them and set the bodies on fire.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Thiruvarur: A 32-year-old man brutally murdered his grandparents under the influence of cannabis at Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu.
The incident occurred at Karakottai locality near Mannargudi in the district. According to police, the accused, Ayyappan lived with his mother Devi (50) after his father Kaliyaperumal (55) who works abroad, got separated from her. Ayyappan, A BTech graduate had undergone rehabilitation for drug abuse at private homes in Tiruchi and Puducherry and the Government Medical College and Hospital, Tiruvarur.
Ayyappan was frustrated with the fact that Kaliyaperumal sent money to his parents Pitchaimuthu (80), and Chandra (75), who lived in the same village and nothing to him and his mother. A couple of days back, Ayyappan went to the house of his grandparents and demanded money from them. The elderly couple refused to comply with the demand and as a quarrel ensued, Devi, rushed to Pichaimauthu's house, pacified Ayyappan and took him home.
However, Ayyappan, reportedly smoked cannabis and went to his grandparents' house again on the early hours of Thursday while they were fast asleep. He hit the elderly couple with a liquor bottle and iron rod killing them on the spot.
Ayyappan did not stop there and procured diesel from a nearby fuel pump which he poured on the bodies and set them on fire. As the bodies burnt, Ayyappan's mother Devi rushed to the spot, locked him in a room in the house and alerted the police.
A team of Vaduvoor police led by DSP Manivannan and Inspector Suganthi soon rushed to the spot. The charred bodies of the elderly couple were then sent to Mannargudi Government Hospital for postmortem. Ayyappan was arrested and produced in a court on Friday. He was remanded to judicial custody. Police said Devi is being questioned for more details on the crime.
Meanwhile, residents of Mannargudi voiced concerns over the rising prevalence of cannabis addiction in the region and urged the Mannargudi police to take strict action to curb it.
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