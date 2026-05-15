ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Grandparents Under Influence Of Cannabis In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur

Thiruvarur: A 32-year-old man brutally murdered his grandparents under the influence of cannabis at Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at Karakottai locality near Mannargudi in the district. According to police, the accused, Ayyappan lived with his mother Devi (50) after his father Kaliyaperumal (55) who works abroad, got separated from her. Ayyappan, A BTech graduate had undergone rehabilitation for drug abuse at private homes in Tiruchi and Puducherry and the Government Medical College and Hospital, Tiruvarur.

Ayyappan was frustrated with the fact that Kaliyaperumal sent money to his parents Pitchaimuthu (80), and Chandra (75), who lived in the same village and nothing to him and his mother. A couple of days back, Ayyappan went to the house of his grandparents and demanded money from them. The elderly couple refused to comply with the demand and as a quarrel ensued, Devi, rushed to Pichaimauthu's house, pacified Ayyappan and took him home.

However, Ayyappan, reportedly smoked cannabis and went to his grandparents' house again on the early hours of Thursday while they were fast asleep. He hit the elderly couple with a liquor bottle and iron rod killing them on the spot.