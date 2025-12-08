ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Fiancé In Front Of Her Mother In Hyderabad

Police said the accused Umashankar, a tile worker, was a habitual drinker which grew the girl's 'disinterest' and she wanted to end the relationship.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl, an intermediate student, was allegedly killed by her close relative, Umashankar, who slit her throat using a knife, on Monday afternoon.

Police said Umashankar, a tile worker, was a habitual of drinker and the girl, engaged to him previously, had recently “disinterested” and wanted to end the relationship. This made him angry, which led to the brutal act.

“Umashankar went to the girl’s house and attacked her indiscriminately with a knife, which led to her instant death due to profuse bleeding. Her mother was present at the time of the incident, and could do little to save her,” they said.

Following a complaint by the victim’s parents, a murder case has been registered at the Warasiguda police station, who reached the scene, registered a case and are investigating.

“We received information that the young girl was murdered. We immediately reached the spot and collected evidence. We shifted the deceased to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem,” said Madhusudhan, a Circle Inspector. “The accused is currently absconding. We have formed special teams for him,” he added.

Recently, the family elders decided that she would marry Umashankar, her nephew. But differences of opinion arose between the two, due to which he became angry and killed her in front of her mother before fleeing.

“Umashankar left a knife and a cellphone at the scene. A forensic team and the police have collected evidence and started further investigation,” said an official.

