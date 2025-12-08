ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Fiancé In Front Of Her Mother In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl, an intermediate student, was allegedly killed by her close relative, Umashankar, who slit her throat using a knife, on Monday afternoon.

Police said Umashankar, a tile worker, was a habitual of drinker and the girl, engaged to him previously, had recently “disinterested” and wanted to end the relationship. This made him angry, which led to the brutal act.

“Umashankar went to the girl’s house and attacked her indiscriminately with a knife, which led to her instant death due to profuse bleeding. Her mother was present at the time of the incident, and could do little to save her,” they said.

Following a complaint by the victim’s parents, a murder case has been registered at the Warasiguda police station, who reached the scene, registered a case and are investigating.