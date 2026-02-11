Man Kills Father To Death In Rajasthan After Family Dispute
A 65-year-old was allegedly killed by his son with a stick in Bundi district. Police recovered the body and began a probe.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Bundi: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son following a dispute in the Keshoraipatan area of Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said Wednesday.
The deceased, Ramratan, a resident of Chheda village, was allegedly hit by his son, Lekhraj, on Tuesday with a stick following an argument over a trivial issue, which turned the dispute into violence, leading to the elderly man’s death.
“Lekhraj struck his father on the head with a stick during the fight. Ramratan collapsed on the spot with severe bleeding. He was rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota, where doctors declared him dead,” said Keshoraipatan Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Joshi.
“On receiving information, Keshoraipatan Police Station In-charge Dinesh Sharma reached the spot with a police team. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Mobile Operations Bureau (MOB) teams were also called to examine the scene,” he said.
Joshi said that evidence had been collected, and the stick allegedly used in the assault was also seized. “The preliminary cause of death appears to be a severe head injury and excessive bleeding,” the DSP said.
The preliminary probe suggested that the deceased had four sons, including the accused, and the dispute was related to a family matter. “The accused is suspected to have been under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the incident. Lekhraj has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Further investigation is underway,” the police said.
