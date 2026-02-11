ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Father To Death In Rajasthan After Family Dispute

Bundi: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son following a dispute in the Keshoraipatan area of Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said Wednesday.

The deceased, Ramratan, a resident of Chheda village, was allegedly hit by his son, Lekhraj, on Tuesday with a stick following an argument over a trivial issue, which turned the dispute into violence, leading to the elderly man’s death.

“Lekhraj struck his father on the head with a stick during the fight. Ramratan collapsed on the spot with severe bleeding. He was rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota, where doctors declared him dead,” said Keshoraipatan Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Joshi.