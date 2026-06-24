ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Aunt, 12-Year-Old Cousin And Friend; Shoots Himself Dead Over Land Dispute In Punjab

Divulging further details about the incident, police officer Jagjit Singh said that they received information about firing of gunshots at village Mundi Kural and the death of four people.

Batala: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab, a man shot dead his two family members including 12-year-old cousin and a friend before shooting himself dead over a land dispute in Batala on Wednesday, police said.

“This is a domestic matter between them, there have been four deaths in this. One of the deceased is the killer's uncle's son and the other is his friend from outside. It will be known after the investigation whether the pistol with which the murders were carried out is licensed or not."

It is understood that the accused Manjot Singh shot his aunt Harjit Kaur and 12-year-old cousin Hari Amritpal Singh to death over a land dispute. When his friend Pargat Singh, said to be a soldier tried to intervene, Singh shot him dead too. Singh later went back to his house and ended his life by shooting himself in the kitchen.

Following the triple murder and suicide, a team of police along with the forensic team was rushed to the spot. The police are investigating the matter thoroughly from every angle and further proceedings are underway. The police have taken the four bodies into their possession and sent them for postmortem at the Civil Hospital Batala.