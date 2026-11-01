ETV Bharat / state

Man 'kills' 8-Month-Old Daughter To Frame Brother's Family In Rajasthan's Karauli, Arrested

Karauli: In what turned out to be a surprising case, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his eight-month-old daughter as a way of protecting himself and creating a false case against his brother's family in retaliation after a domestic quarrel in Karauli district of Rajasthan.

According to allegations of Ramdev, the three sons of his elder brother Ramcharan, namely Ramveer, Deendayal, and Hiralal, stormed into his house and assaulted him and his family members with sticks. In the incident, the infant daughter of Ramdev sustained a head injury and died in a local hospital due to the blows inflicted on her by Ramveer during the fight.

However, in the course of investigating the case, police found that an intense argument erupted between Ramdev and his wife, Reshma, on the night of October 27. Reshma had left the house in distress, heading towards Bajna Phatak, but she was later brought back by villagers. The two started arguing the very next day, which forced Ramveer to step in and request them to stop the fight. This caused a quarrel between Ramdev and Ramveer.