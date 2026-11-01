Man 'kills' 8-Month-Old Daughter To Frame Brother's Family In Rajasthan's Karauli, Arrested
Fueled by his rage resulting from the fight with his nephew Ramveer, Ramdev allegedly killed his eight-month-old daughter by beating her against a stone.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
Karauli: In what turned out to be a surprising case, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his eight-month-old daughter as a way of protecting himself and creating a false case against his brother's family in retaliation after a domestic quarrel in Karauli district of Rajasthan.
According to Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal, the complainant, Ramdev Jatav from Khede ka Pura, Hindaun city, lodged a complaint with the police early in the morning of October 28.
According to allegations of Ramdev, the three sons of his elder brother Ramcharan, namely Ramveer, Deendayal, and Hiralal, stormed into his house and assaulted him and his family members with sticks. In the incident, the infant daughter of Ramdev sustained a head injury and died in a local hospital due to the blows inflicted on her by Ramveer during the fight.
However, in the course of investigating the case, police found that an intense argument erupted between Ramdev and his wife, Reshma, on the night of October 27. Reshma had left the house in distress, heading towards Bajna Phatak, but she was later brought back by villagers. The two started arguing the very next day, which forced Ramveer to step in and request them to stop the fight. This caused a quarrel between Ramdev and Ramveer.
Fueled by his rage resulting from the fight, Ramdev allegedly killed his eight-month-old daughter by beating her against a stone, with the motive of accusing his brothers' sons of murdering someone, police informed. He thereafter headed towards the police station and filed a false complaint against them.
A special squad of police had been set up for investigating the case with the supervision of Bharatpur Range DIG Preeti Chandra and SP Lokesh Sonwal. On the basis of the testimonies of unbiased witnesses and the findings made in the investigation process, the participation of Ramdev seemed to be suspicious. After further investigation confirmed his involvement, Ramdev Jatav was arrested by the police on October 31.
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