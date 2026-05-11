ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills 5-Year-Old Son, Then Dies By Suicide Over Domestic Dispute In Faridabad

Faridabad: A man allegedly strangled his five-year-old son to death and then died by suicide in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Dayalpur village in the Ballabhgarh area of ​​Faridabad. Both bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at BK Hospital for postmortem, police said.

According to the police, the father, identified as Sagar, was a resident of Dayalpur village. A complaint filed by Sagar's father, Roopchand, stated that he has two sons. The elder son, Bharat, is unmarried, and the younger son, Sagar, was married. Sagar is survived by his wife, Sapna, and their son, Rakshit (5), police added.

Roopchand said Sagar had an aggressive temperament and frequently engaged in arguments and physical altercations with his family members. Due to this, Sagar's wife, Sapna, along with their son, had moved into a rented house in Machhgar village around a year ago, while Sagar continued to live alone in Dayalpur village.