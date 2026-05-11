Man Kills 5-Year-Old Son, Then Dies By Suicide Over Domestic Dispute In Faridabad
Faridabad Police said the man had an aggressive temperament and got into frequent quarrels with family members.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Faridabad: A man allegedly strangled his five-year-old son to death and then died by suicide in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred in Dayalpur village in the Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad. Both bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at BK Hospital for postmortem, police said.
According to the police, the father, identified as Sagar, was a resident of Dayalpur village. A complaint filed by Sagar's father, Roopchand, stated that he has two sons. The elder son, Bharat, is unmarried, and the younger son, Sagar, was married. Sagar is survived by his wife, Sapna, and their son, Rakshit (5), police added.
Roopchand said Sagar had an aggressive temperament and frequently engaged in arguments and physical altercations with his family members. Due to this, Sagar's wife, Sapna, along with their son, had moved into a rented house in Machhgar village around a year ago, while Sagar continued to live alone in Dayalpur village.
Police said investigations suggest that Sagar arrived in Machhgar village in the morning, where a dispute arose between him and his family over some issue. Following the altercation, he took his son, Rakshit, back with him to Dayalpur. When he did not return the child by late evening and also failed to answer phone calls, his family members grew anxious. Consequently, the relatives rushed to his home in Dayalpur and found the main gate locked from inside.
With the assistance of neighbours, they managed to gain entry into the house but, when they broke open the door, they were horrified to see both Sagar and Rakshit lying unconscious on the floor.
Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said that preliminary investigations suggest the case is linked to a family dispute. Currently, the police are investigating the matter by examining all angles, he added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read