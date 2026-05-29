Man Killed, Two Injured in Witchcraft-Linked Mob Attack in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha; 12 Arrested
According to police, around 12 villagers allegedly stormed the Damor family’s home accusing a woman in the family of being a “witch.”
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Sabarkantha: A man was killed and two others seriously injured after a mob allegedly attacked a family on suspicion of witchcraft in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district. The incident took place in Gadi Vokda village of Vijaynagar taluka.
According to police, around 12 villagers allegedly stormed the Damor family’s home accusing a woman in the family of being a “witch.” What began as verbal abuse soon turned violent as the mob vandalised the house, hurled stones, and physically assaulted family members.
When the woman’s husband, Manubhai Damor, tried to protect her, he was allegedly dragged out of the house into a nearby field and brutally beaten with sticks and axes. His two sons, who rushed to save him, also sustained serious injuries in the attack.
The injured were first taken to Vijaynagar hospital and later shifted to Himmatnagar and Ahmedabad for advanced treatment. Manubhai succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Ahmedabad on May 26.
Manubhai’s daughter-in-law Renuka Damor said neighbours arrived at their home around 9.30 pm accusing her mother-in-law of being a witch. “They threw stones at our house and damaged the roof. When my father-in-law intervened to save her, they dragged him outside and attacked him with sticks, stones and axes. We ran with the children in the dark and could not find him immediately,” she said.
The victim’s nephew Dinesh Damor alleged that despite informing the police through emergency helpline numbers, their complaint was not immediately registered. He said the family spent the night moving between hospitals and the police station seeking help before an FIR was finally lodged after Manubhai’s death.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Nai confirmed that 12 accused including eight men and four women, all residents of the same village, have been arrested in connection with the case. “The attack stemmed from suspicion that the victim’s wife was involved in witchcraft. Manubhai sustained fatal head injuries while trying to intervene. His two sons were also injured,” the officer said.
The incident has once again brought attention to the persistence of superstition and witch-hunting in tribal pockets of Sabarkantha, despite growing access to education and technology elsewhere. Local leaders and villagers have condemned the attack and demanded strict punishment for those involved.
Village sarpanch Nagjibhai Ninama called the killing “disturbing” and urged authorities to ensure the accused face the harshest punishment.
Following the incident, members of Jan Vigyan Jatha, a science awareness group, visited the village to meet the bereaved family and speak to residents about the dangers of superstition.
“This is not just an attack on one family, but a warning for society,” members of the group said.
Police from Chithoda and Pal outposts have been deployed in the village to maintain order while the investigation continues.
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