ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed, Two Injured in Witchcraft-Linked Mob Attack in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha; 12 Arrested

Sabarkantha: A man was killed and two others seriously injured after a mob allegedly attacked a family on suspicion of witchcraft in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district. The incident took place in Gadi Vokda village of Vijaynagar taluka.

According to police, around 12 villagers allegedly stormed the Damor family’s home accusing a woman in the family of being a “witch.” What began as verbal abuse soon turned violent as the mob vandalised the house, hurled stones, and physically assaulted family members.

When the woman’s husband, Manubhai Damor, tried to protect her, he was allegedly dragged out of the house into a nearby field and brutally beaten with sticks and axes. His two sons, who rushed to save him, also sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The injured were first taken to Vijaynagar hospital and later shifted to Himmatnagar and Ahmedabad for advanced treatment. Manubhai succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Ahmedabad on May 26.

Manubhai’s daughter-in-law Renuka Damor said neighbours arrived at their home around 9.30 pm accusing her mother-in-law of being a witch. “They threw stones at our house and damaged the roof. When my father-in-law intervened to save her, they dragged him outside and attacked him with sticks, stones and axes. We ran with the children in the dark and could not find him immediately,” she said.

The victim’s nephew Dinesh Damor alleged that despite informing the police through emergency helpline numbers, their complaint was not immediately registered. He said the family spent the night moving between hospitals and the police station seeking help before an FIR was finally lodged after Manubhai’s death.