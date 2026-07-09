ETV Bharat / state

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Lion Attack in Gujarat’s Amreli

Amreli: A 21-year-old man was killed in a lion attack in Gujarat’s Amreli, forest officials said on Thursday. The incident took place near Antaliya village when the deceased, identified as Sohil Munjawar and a group of others allegedly entered a forest area to fight lions, they said.

According to preliminary information, a group of youths had gone to the VD forest area in Lilia taluka when a lion suddenly attacked during the animal’s mating season. Sohil sustained fatal injuries in the attack and died on the spot, while the others managed to flee, officials said.

Forest and police personnel reached the site after being alerted. The body was sent to a government hospital in Lilia for post-mortem examination.

Range Forest Officer Vatsal Pandya said preliminary findings suggest three persons were involved in the incident, and two others are being questioned as part of the investigation. "The entire incident is being investigated from every angle," he said.