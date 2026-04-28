ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed In Explosion On Railway Track In Patiala

Patiala: A man was killed in an explosion on the Shambhu-Rajpura railway track in Punjab's Patiala, police said. He was possibly trying to plant the bomb when it went off on Monday at around 10 pm, they added.

Officials are probing whether it was an attempted sabotage or part of a larger conspiracy. Forensic teams are now working to determine the exact nature of the explosion. Deputy Inspector General Kuldeep Chahal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma reached the spot immediately after the blast.

Sharma said preliminary investigations revealed that this was not a low-intensity explosion, but rather an attempted detonation. "The person who was setting it off died in the explosion, and his body has been found at the spot. There have been no other casualties. We have also recovered SIM cards and other material from the spot. The police have started a thorough investigation into the evidence," he added.

The blast has damaged railway tracks near Shambhu, forcing the Railways to halt services on the route as a precaution. Sharma said swift action prevented any untoward incident.