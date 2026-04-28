Man Killed In Explosion On Railway Track In Patiala
SSP Varun Sharma said the victim was likely setting the explosive on the track when it went off suddenly. No other casualties have been reported.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Patiala: A man was killed in an explosion on the Shambhu-Rajpura railway track in Punjab's Patiala, police said. He was possibly trying to plant the bomb when it went off on Monday at around 10 pm, they added.
Officials are probing whether it was an attempted sabotage or part of a larger conspiracy. Forensic teams are now working to determine the exact nature of the explosion. Deputy Inspector General Kuldeep Chahal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma reached the spot immediately after the blast.
Sharma said preliminary investigations revealed that this was not a low-intensity explosion, but rather an attempted detonation. "The person who was setting it off died in the explosion, and his body has been found at the spot. There have been no other casualties. We have also recovered SIM cards and other material from the spot. The police have started a thorough investigation into the evidence," he added.
The blast has damaged railway tracks near Shambhu, forcing the Railways to halt services on the route as a precaution. Sharma said swift action prevented any untoward incident.
Former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has condemned the incident, terming it a serious intelligence failure.
"It is clear that no preventive action was taken despite a specific threat being received days earlier. This comes after multiple blasts on police stations and posts, and even an RPG attack on the state Intelligence headquarters," Badal wrote on X.
Strongly condemn the serious intelligence failure that led to a cowardly #blast attempt on the Delhi-Rajpura railway track near Shambhu last night.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) April 28, 2026
It is clear that no preventive action was taken despite a specific threat being received days earlier.
This comes after multiple… pic.twitter.com/YXeGbF6EKn
"Punjab Chief Minister @BhagwantMann, who is also the Home Minister, must come out of his deep slumber and take urgent steps to secure vital infrastructure. His callous approach is pushing Punjab back into the old dark era, which is totally unacceptable,” he added.
In January, a locomotive was damaged, and the pilot was injured in a blast on the railway track in the dedicated goods corridor in Sirhind under Fatehgarh Sahib district.
Also Read