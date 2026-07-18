Man Killed In Belagavi For Stealing Mobile Phone; One Arrested
Police said the incident took place on Friday when Mallikarjuna hit Fakirappa (40) with a stone on the head at a temple in Chikkabudanur village.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Belagavi: A person was arrested for killing a man with a stone for allegedly stealing his mobile phone and refusing to give it back in Chikkabudanur village under Bailahongala taluk of Karnataka's Belagavi, police said on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Fakirappa Piddennavara (40), while the accused is Mallikarjuna Siddappa Poojeri, both from Chikkabudanur village, the police added.
Police said the incident took place on Friday when Fakirappa allegedly took Mallikarjuna's mobile phone, and an argument ensued between the duo over this issue. While Fakirappa was sleeping on the roof of the village's Lakshmi Devi temple, Mallikarjuna went there and asked him whether he would return the mobile phone or not. Fakirappa replied that he would give his mobile phone at night.
However, he did not return the phone, which led to another argument between them. Mallikarjuna had picked up a stone used to keep the fire in the temple and said that he would finish him off, and eventually hit Fakirappa's head with it.
Fakirappa's wife, Bharathi Piddennavara, mentioned in her complaint to the police that her husband died on the spot due to severe head injuries. A case was registered based on her complaint at the Murugoda police station, and Mallikarjuna was taken into custody. Personnel from the Murugoda police station and Ramadurga DSP visited the spot for an inspection.
Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said the decesed was was involved in petty thefts, including pickpocketing, and was a wage labourer.
"He is said to have stolen Mallikarjuna's mobile phone. After finding out about the theft, the accused asked him to return the mobile phone, which the victim refused to do. Enraged by this, Mallikarjuna hit Fakirappa with a stone on the head, and he succumbed to the injuries. A case has been registered, and further investigation is being conducted into the matter," he added.
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