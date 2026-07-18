ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed In Belagavi For Stealing Mobile Phone; One Arrested

Belagavi: A person was arrested for killing a man with a stone for allegedly stealing his mobile phone and refusing to give it back in Chikkabudanur village under Bailahongala taluk of Karnataka's Belagavi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Fakirappa Piddennavara (40), while the accused is Mallikarjuna Siddappa Poojeri, both from Chikkabudanur village, the police added.

Police said the incident took place on Friday when Fakirappa allegedly took Mallikarjuna's mobile phone, and an argument ensued between the duo over this issue. While Fakirappa was sleeping on the roof of the village's Lakshmi Devi temple, Mallikarjuna went there and asked him whether he would return the mobile phone or not. Fakirappa replied that he would give his mobile phone at night.

However, he did not return the phone, which led to another argument between them. Mallikarjuna had picked up a stone used to keep the fire in the temple and said that he would finish him off, and eventually hit Fakirappa's head with it.