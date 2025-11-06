ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed By Wife, Her Lover Over Illicit Relationship In Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Fatehgarh Sahib: A woman killed her husband along with four others at Talaniya village in Fatehgarh Sahib, said police on Thursday. Police said the body of one Surjit Singh was found in a farm in the village on November 4. Fatehgarh Sahib Police investigated the case. Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Shubham Agarwal said four people, including the wife of the deceased, were involved in the murder of Surjit. The wife of the deceased, Balvir Kaur and her lover Amarnath alias Jaimal have been arrested, he said The search for the other two accused is on.