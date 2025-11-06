Man Killed By Wife, Her Lover Over Illicit Relationship In Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib
The accused Balvir Kaur was in a relationship with Amarnath and eliminated her husband with two others, said police.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST
Fatehgarh Sahib: A woman killed her husband along with four others at Talaniya village in Fatehgarh Sahib, said police on Thursday.
Police said the body of one Surjit Singh was found in a farm in the village on November 4. Fatehgarh Sahib Police investigated the case.
Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Shubham Agarwal said four people, including the wife of the deceased, were involved in the murder of Surjit. The wife of the deceased, Balvir Kaur and her lover Amarnath alias Jaimal have been arrested, he said The search for the other two accused is on.
"The deceased Surjit Singh alias Soni (46), son of late Sher Chand, had left for Dubai and had returned home only last year. He was working as a labourer. When Surjit was in Dubai, Balvir had an illicit relationship with Amarnath. Surjit came to know of the relationship and quarelled with Balvir and her lover several times," Agarwal said.
Balvir then hatched a plan with Amarnath and two others to eliminate Surjit. "On November 4, at around 7 am, when the deceased's nephew Jasvir Singh saw a body lying in a pool of blood under papaya trees in the farm of Simranjit Singh Mann. This body was of Surjit who was killed with sharp weapons," he said.
Jasvir was sure that his uncle was murdered by his aunt, said the SSP. He said Amarnath Jaimal has confessed to the crime. The search is on for two other accomplices and further investigation into the case is on, he said.
