Man Killed By Wife During Late-Night Argument In Telangana's Kamareddy
An argument over food turned fatal as a woman allegedly killed her husband by throwing a machete during a heated late-night argument.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Kamareddy: A domestic dispute turned fatal in Kamareddy district in Telangana after a woman allegedly killed her husband by throwing a machete at him during a heated argument late on Saturday, police said.
According to Kamareddy town Circle Inspector (CI) Narahari, the victim, Kodandam Shivaji (28), a resident of Gosangi Colony, had married Lakshmi in 2017. The couple has two daughters, aged five and two.
While Lakshmi worked as a domestic help at nearby houses, Shivaji earned a living by trading in old goods. Police said the family lived in modest circumstances and had occasional disagreements over financial and household matters.
Argument Turns Into Fatal Attack
Shivaji returned home on Saturday night and reportedly expressed anger over the food, prompting a verbal altercation between the couple. The argument soon escalated, with both raising their voices, drawing the attention of neighbours. Locals gathered and intervened, calming the situation temporarily before dispersing.
However, tensions flared again shortly after. In a fit of rage, Lakshmi allegedly picked up a machete lying nearby and threw it at Shivaji. The weapon struck a vital nerve in his neck, causing severe bleeding. Despite the commotion and attempts to respond, Shivaji succumbed to his injuries within about 15 minutes.
‘Case Registered, Probe Underway’
CI Narahari said, "A case has been registered and investigation is underway based on the complaint filed by the deceased's brother." Police rushed to the spot soon after being alerted, shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem, and began collecting evidence from the scene.
Following the incident, Lakshmi reportedly broke down, holding her children and expressing distress over what had happened. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events and take further legal action.
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