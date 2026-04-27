ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed By Wife During Late-Night Argument In Telangana's Kamareddy

Kamareddy: A domestic dispute turned fatal in Kamareddy district in Telangana after a woman allegedly killed her husband by throwing a machete at him during a heated argument late on Saturday, police said.

According to Kamareddy town Circle Inspector (CI) Narahari, the victim, Kodandam Shivaji (28), a resident of Gosangi Colony, had married Lakshmi in 2017. The couple has two daughters, aged five and two.

While Lakshmi worked as a domestic help at nearby houses, Shivaji earned a living by trading in old goods. Police said the family lived in modest circumstances and had occasional disagreements over financial and household matters.

Argument Turns Into Fatal Attack

Shivaji returned home on Saturday night and reportedly expressed anger over the food, prompting a verbal altercation between the couple. The argument soon escalated, with both raising their voices, drawing the attention of neighbours. Locals gathered and intervened, calming the situation temporarily before dispersing.