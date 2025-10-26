Man Killed By Son, Nephew Over Alleged Abuse Of Minor Daughters In Uttar Pradesh
Police said Ram Lal’s son and nephew attacked him with a sword and a country-made pistol after confronting him over his alleged indecent acts.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST
Mathura: In a shocking incident, a man was hacked to death by his son and nephew in the Gopalbagh area of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday afternoon over the father’s alleged “indecent” behaviour towards his minor daughters.
According to police, Ram Lal (55) had been indulging in “dirty acts” with his two minor daughters, which was opposed by his son Mohit and nephew Amit. “A verbal argument escalated into violence, and during the confrontation, Mohit attacked his father with a sword and later shot him with a country-made pistol, killing him on the spot,” they said.
Police further claimed that the accused confessed to the crime and alleged that Ram Lal had repeatedly committed obscene acts with his own daughters, prompting them to attack him. Both Mohit and Amit have been arrested, and the weapons used have been recovered, while the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Ram Lal lived with his family on Islampur Road in the Gopalpur area under the Kosi police station limits. His wife had passed away, leaving him with two minor daughters and a son.
Citing statements from the accused and other family members, police said Ram Lal was “addicted to drugs and had ill intentions towards his daughters.” “Over the last six months, he had behaved inappropriately with them several times, particularly while under the influence of alcohol. Even during Diwali, he attempted “indecent acts” towards his daughters, which prompted the children to leave home and stay at their aunt’s house in Kosi since the festival,” police added.
On Sunday, Ram Lal allegedly visited his sister’s house, where his daughters, son, and nephew reprimanded him for his actions. “The situation quickly escalated when he began abusing his daughters. Mohit and Amit confronted him, after which Ram Lal took out a pistol and threatened them. Amit managed to snatch the gun, but Mohit then attacked Ram Lal with a sword and eventually fired at him using the weapon snatched by Amit. The father died on the spot due to gunshot injuries,” police explained.
Following the incident, Gopalbagh police quickly reached the scene and took Mohit and Amit into custody.
“We are interrogating them and gathering information from other family members and neighbours. Further action will be taken after a complete investigation,” said Circle Officer Bhushan Verma.
Also Read