Man Killed By Son, Nephew Over Alleged Abuse Of Minor Daughters In Uttar Pradesh

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a man was hacked to death by his son and nephew in the Gopalbagh area of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday afternoon over the father’s alleged “indecent” behaviour towards his minor daughters.

According to police, Ram Lal (55) had been indulging in “dirty acts” with his two minor daughters, which was opposed by his son Mohit and nephew Amit. “A verbal argument escalated into violence, and during the confrontation, Mohit attacked his father with a sword and later shot him with a country-made pistol, killing him on the spot,” they said.

Police further claimed that the accused confessed to the crime and alleged that Ram Lal had repeatedly committed obscene acts with his own daughters, prompting them to attack him. Both Mohit and Amit have been arrested, and the weapons used have been recovered, while the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Ram Lal lived with his family on Islampur Road in the Gopalpur area under the Kosi police station limits. His wife had passed away, leaving him with two minor daughters and a son.