ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed By Pride Of Lions In Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by a pride of lions at Wadi in Mahuva taluka in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.

The victim, identified as Nagjibhai Temabhai Gujaria had been missing for the last few days and his body parts were found in bushes at Wadi on Wednesday by a team of Forest Department. Gujaria was a resident of Gadhada village, said officials.

Mahuva RFO Gadhvi said Gujaria was dragged to the bushes by a lion or a pride from the road. "The blood stains on the road indicate that the victim was dragged into the bushes," he said. It is likely that Gujaria was standing on the road with his bike when a lion attacked him and dragged into the bushes, he said, adding lion hair and claw marks were found at the spot.