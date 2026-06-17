Man Killed By Pride Of Lions In Gujarat's Bhavnagar
Five teams have been formed to probe the incident. The Forest Department has managed to capture a lioness, said RFO Gadhvi.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Bhavnagar: A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by a pride of lions at Wadi in Mahuva taluka in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.
The victim, identified as Nagjibhai Temabhai Gujaria had been missing for the last few days and his body parts were found in bushes at Wadi on Wednesday by a team of Forest Department. Gujaria was a resident of Gadhada village, said officials.
Mahuva RFO Gadhvi said Gujaria was dragged to the bushes by a lion or a pride from the road. "The blood stains on the road indicate that the victim was dragged into the bushes," he said. It is likely that Gujaria was standing on the road with his bike when a lion attacked him and dragged into the bushes, he said, adding lion hair and claw marks were found at the spot.
"Senior officials from Junagadh, including the conservator of forests and DFO rushed to the spot where the body parts were found," Gadhvi said. He said a pride of lions, roaming in the area near human habitation, may have killed Gujaria. "Five teams have been formed to probe the incident. The Forest Department has managed to capture a lioness," he informed.
Officials said Gujaria's body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. On Tuesday, a man from Uttarakhand was killed in a suspected lion attack near Kovaya village in Amreli district. The deceased, identified as Prakash Chandra, was working at a hotel-restaurant in the area and had left at night to travel to his hometown in Uttarakhand when the attack occurred in Rajula taluka.
According to officials, human remains, including parts of the body and a skull, were recovered from the site. Upon receiving the information, a team from Rajula Forest Range rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Senior forest officials, including Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Viral Singh Chavda, the Range Forest Officer (RFO), and other officials from the Palitana-Shetruni Division, inspected the area.
Also Read
Uttarakhand Man Killed In Suspected Lion Attack In Gujarat's Amreli