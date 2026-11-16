ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed By Elephant In Karnakata's Belur, Second Incident In Three Days

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Hassan: In the second such incident in the last three days, a 57-year-old man was killed by an elephant at Belur in Karntaka's Hassan.

The victim is Hafeez-ur-Rehman, alias Babu, a resident of Nagenahalli village. Locals said Rehman was working at a coffee plantation in Nagenahalli village when he was attacked by a wild elephant that had taken shelter within the estate. With no chance to escape, he was trampled by the elephant and sustained severe injuries, resulting in his death on the spot.

Upon learning of the incident, personnel from Arehalli police station and staff from the Forest Department visited the site to conduct an inspection. The body was sent to the Belur Taluk Hospital for postmortem. Owing to an alarming rise in attacks by wild elephants, farmers and plantation workers are forced to work in constant fear for their lives. An operation to drive away the elephants was scheduled to begin on Monday. However, another life was lost even before it could commence. Demanding a permanent solution, the locals have been protesting and expressing their outrage against the government.