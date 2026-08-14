ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed, 3 Injured In Firing By 'Militants' In Manipur's Kangpokpi District

Imphal: A 34-year-old man was killed, and three others were injured in firing allegedly by militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday, police said. Armed with sophisticated weapons, a group of militants allegedly attacked Langka Naga village around 8 am, a senior officer said.

"A man, identified as W Chawang, died on the spot. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head. Three other villagers were injured in the attack," he said. Locals claimed that an armed group of the Naga village also fired at the suspected militants, following the attack.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.