Man Killed After Attackers Sever Hand In Punjab's Ludhiana; 6 Booked, 1 Arrested
Punjab Police booked six people and arrested one suspect after attackers severed a man's hand, leaving it at a shop before the victim died.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Ludhiana: Punjab Police have booked six people and arrested one suspect on Saturday after a group of attackers severed a man’s hand and left it at a local shop to be delivered to his family before the victim succumbed to his injuries.
The victim, Shakti Singh (40), was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in the Daba area of Ludhiana. Following the assault, the miscreants allegedly placed his severed hand in a bag and left it at a nearby grocery store, with instructions to take it to the victim’s house.
“Soon after the incident, Shakti Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, doctors were unable to save him, and he died during treatment due to severe blood loss,” police said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rupdeep Kaur said the initial probe suggested that the attack stemmed from a long-standing enmity. “Our records show that Singh has a history of criminal activity and was facing 12 prior cases. Locals told us that the dispute was linked to drug peddling,” she said.
Kaur said that a case had been registered against six individuals at Daba Police Station in connection with the murder. “One suspect is currently in custody and is being interrogated to help locate the others involved. The remaining suspects will be arrested soon,” she added.
Police are also examining CCTV footage from the neighborhood to track down the absconding suspects. Additional deployments have been put in place in the area to maintain order while raids continue across the region to apprehend the five remaining suspects.
Meanwhile, the gruesome nature of the crime has triggered panic and tension among residents in the locality.
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