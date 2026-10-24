ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed After Attackers Sever Hand In Punjab's Ludhiana; 6 Booked, 1 Arrested

Grocery store where the deceased's severed hand was kept (L) and Daba Police Station ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: Punjab Police have booked six people and arrested one suspect on Saturday after a group of attackers severed a man’s hand and left it at a local shop to be delivered to his family before the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, Shakti Singh (40), was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in the Daba area of Ludhiana. Following the assault, the miscreants allegedly placed his severed hand in a bag and left it at a nearby grocery store, with instructions to take it to the victim’s house.

“Soon after the incident, Shakti Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, doctors were unable to save him, and he died during treatment due to severe blood loss,” police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rupdeep Kaur said the initial probe suggested that the attack stemmed from a long-standing enmity. “Our records show that Singh has a history of criminal activity and was facing 12 prior cases. Locals told us that the dispute was linked to drug peddling,” she said.