Man Jumps Into Stream After Being Assaulted By 'Cow Vigilantes' In J-K's Ramban; Body Untraceable
The incident occurred along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban district on Sunday.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Ramban: A man went missing under mysterious circumstances after he allegedly jumped into a stream while being chased by suspected cow vigilantes along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Ramban district on Sunday. Officials are yet to retrieve the body of the victim, who is believed to have died by drowning even as police have arrested four accused in the case.
The incident occurred near Makarkoot, close to Tunnel No. 5 on NH-44, where the victim, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, son of Abdul Salam Chopan and a resident of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral tehsil, was travelling from Jammu towards his native village in a Tata Mobile vehicle carrying a milch cow and two calves.
According to local reports, Chopan was allegedly chased by two vehicles carrying suspected cow vigilantes near Digdool on NH 44. Upon reaching Makarkoot, the attackers intercepted his vehicle, dragged him out, and reportedly assaulted him. Eyewitness accounts suggest that, in a desperate attempt to escape, he either jumped or was forced into the nearby Nallah Bishlari.
According to police sources, four accused have been arrested in this case, identified as Digvijay Singh, Kewal Singh, Surjeet Singh and Sandeep, all residents of Ramban district. An FIR number 26/2026 has been registered in this regard at Ramso police station.