ETV Bharat / state

Man Jumps Into Stream After Being Assaulted By 'Cow Vigilantes' In J-K's Ramban; Body Untraceable

Ramban: A man went missing under mysterious circumstances after he allegedly jumped into a stream while being chased by suspected cow vigilantes along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Ramban district on Sunday. Officials are yet to retrieve the body of the victim, who is believed to have died by drowning even as police have arrested four accused in the case.

The incident occurred near Makarkoot, close to Tunnel No. 5 on NH-44, where the victim, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, son of Abdul Salam Chopan and a resident of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral tehsil, was travelling from Jammu towards his native village in a Tata Mobile vehicle carrying a milch cow and two calves.