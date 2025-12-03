ETV Bharat / state

Man Insures Brother, Kills Him For Rs 4 Cr Payout In Telangana; Arrested With Two Aides

Karimnagar: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his elder brother and tried to pass it off as an accident to fraudulently claim a Rs 4.14 crore insurance payout in Ramadugu mandal of Telangana's Karimnagar district, police said on Wednesday. The accused along with his two aides have been arrested, they added.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Goush Alam said investigations revealed that Mamidi Naresh (30), who had incurred huge financial losses and was unable to clear his debts, had conspired to kill his brother, Venkatesh (37), unmarried and "mentally challenged". He had taken insurance policies worth Rs 4.14 crore in Venkatesh's name as he wanted to cash in on the payout after killing him and projecting the murder as accident, Alam added.

Police, who took up the case on suspicion of the insurance company representatives, arrested Mamidi and his accomplices, Namundla Rakesh (28) and Pradeep (29), a tipper driver.

Sharing the case details, the commissioner said Mamidi had purchased two tipper trucks three years ago but since the business was not going well for some time, he was having difficulty paying the EMIs. He took loans from acquaintances and invested in stock market, subsequently losing huge amounts. He had incurred debts of up to Rs 1.50 crore.

Two months ago, Mamidi took insurance policies worth Rs 4.14 crore from private and government insurance companies in Venkatesh's name. At that time, Mamidi's friend, Namundla Rakesh, pressurised Naresh for Rs 7 lakh that he owed. Mamidi, however, told him that he was planning to kill his brother and if he cooperated, he would give him Rs 13 lakh in addition to the Rs 7 lakh he was initially supposed to pay. Mamidi then convinced the tipper driver Pradeep to give him Rs 2 lakh. A video was made of the murder plan as evidence so that all three would face punishment if the crime was discovered.