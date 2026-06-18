Man Ends Life Along With Two Kids After Wife Leaves For Parental Home In Chhattisgarh
Initial investigations suggest Ramesh first administered poison to the two children and later consumed it himself.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Janjgir Champa: A 35-year-old man in Chhattisgarh died by suicide along with his two children as his wife had left for her parental home and refused to return due to frequent domestic quarrels.
The bodies of all the three were found at their house at Birkoni village in Naila area in Janjgir Champa district on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Ramesh Kumar Patel and his two sons, three-year-old Adarsh Patel and two-year-old Abhinav Patel.
The family also comprised of the man's elderly parents and his elder daughter.
According to villagers, Ramesh Kumar Patel worked as a daily wage labourer. He frequently quarrelled with his wife.
Fed up with this, she had left for her maternal home along with their elder daughter a few days ago.
After living separately from his wife and daughter for a week, Ramesh went to bring her back, but she refused to return.
On Tuesday night, after returning home, Ramesh was at the house till the next morning.
However, when his mother stepped out for some work and later returned home, she found Ramesh lying unconscious on the floor along with his two children.
She informed other family members and villagers.
Initial investigations suggest that Ramesh first administered poison to the two children and later consumed it himself.
"In Birkoni village of Naila, 35-year-old Ramesh Patel committed suicide by consuming pesticide along with his two children. A dispute had occurred between the couple a week earlier, following which the wife had gone to her parental home with their elder daughter. Ramesh had gone to fetch his wife on Tuesday, but when she did not return, he carried out this act," said Yogita Khaparde, City Superintendent of Police, Janjgir.
The Naila police and forensic team inspected the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.
The forensic team found a metal vessel (lota) which was confirmed to contain poison.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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