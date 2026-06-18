ETV Bharat / state

Man Ends Life Along With Two Kids After Wife Leaves For Parental Home In Chhattisgarh

City Superintendent of Police, Janjgir. Yogita Khaparde and other officers in front of the house where the incident took place ( ETV Bharat )

Janjgir Champa: A 35-year-old man in Chhattisgarh died by suicide along with his two children as his wife had left for her parental home and refused to return due to frequent domestic quarrels.

The bodies of all the three were found at their house at Birkoni village in Naila area in Janjgir Champa district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Ramesh Kumar Patel and his two sons, three-year-old Adarsh ​​Patel and two-year-old Abhinav Patel.

The family also comprised of the man's elderly parents and his elder daughter.

According to villagers, Ramesh Kumar Patel worked as a daily wage labourer. He frequently quarrelled with his wife.

Fed up with this, she had left for her maternal home along with their elder daughter a few days ago.

After living separately from his wife and daughter for a week, Ramesh went to bring her back, but she refused to return.

On Tuesday night, after returning home, Ramesh was at the house till the next morning.