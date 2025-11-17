ETV Bharat / state

Man Impersonating Jharkhand CM Makes Harassing Calls To Karnataka Dy CM; FIR Registered

The FIR was lodged at Gonda police station in Ranchi over a complaint by CM Hemant Soren's personal secretary.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren(L) with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren(L) with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 17, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ranchi: Police have registered a case against an unidentified person harassing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while impersonating Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials here said.

According to the officals, the FIR was registered late Saturday night at the Gonda police station in capital Ranchi following a complaint by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's personal secretary, Jai Prasad.

Gonda police station in Ranchi where FIR was lodged over harassment to Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar
Gonda police station in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

The application states that the number calling Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also used to harass former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Chief Minister's Office has described this as a serious and condemnable act of tarnishing the Chief Minister's image and harassing a VIP.

The complaint stated that the recording of the phone call is available on a pen drive, in which it is clearly audible that the accused, claiming to be the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, is speaking in a “rude and suspicious manner”.

Police launch investigation

Following the complaint, Ranchi Police has swung into action and launched investigation into the matter. Both the Cyber Cell and Technical Cell of Ranchi Police are engaged in the investigation.

"As soon as the matter came to light, action has been initiated. Detailed information will be provided after the investigation." Sanjeev Besra, Sadar DSP said.

According to officials, Ranchi Police has received instructions from the Chief Minister's office to identify the accused as soon as possible and ensure legal action. The police team is identifying the accused based on phone location, call records, and SIM card.

Read More:

  1. Hyderabad Movie Piracy Networks Run By A Single Operator: Cyber Crime Police
  2. Bengaluru Police Bust Cyber Fraud Ring Impersonating Microsoft Officials; 21 Arrested

TAGGED:

DK SHIVAKUMAR
HEMANT SOREN
HEMANT SOREN DK SHIVAKUMAR CALL
JHARKHAND LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis | BJP Women Empowerment Playbook Yields Dividend Defying Caste Dynamics

Analysis | Congress Bihar Show Casts Shadow On INDIA Bloc’s Existence, Keeps Alliance Thinking

Kolhapur Dancers Perform Bharatanatyam At Everest Base Camp

INTERVIEW | Agra Denied Screens: Kanu Behl Says, 'Fight Is No Longer About My Film; It's About Who Controls What India Watches'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.