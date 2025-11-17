ETV Bharat / state

Man Impersonating Jharkhand CM Makes Harassing Calls To Karnataka Dy CM; FIR Registered

Ranchi: Police have registered a case against an unidentified person harassing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while impersonating Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials here said.

According to the officals, the FIR was registered late Saturday night at the Gonda police station in capital Ranchi following a complaint by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's personal secretary, Jai Prasad.

Gonda police station in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

The application states that the number calling Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also used to harass former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Chief Minister's Office has described this as a serious and condemnable act of tarnishing the Chief Minister's image and harassing a VIP.