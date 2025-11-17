Man Impersonating Jharkhand CM Makes Harassing Calls To Karnataka Dy CM; FIR Registered
The FIR was lodged at Gonda police station in Ranchi over a complaint by CM Hemant Soren's personal secretary.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST
Ranchi: Police have registered a case against an unidentified person harassing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while impersonating Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials here said.
According to the officals, the FIR was registered late Saturday night at the Gonda police station in capital Ranchi following a complaint by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's personal secretary, Jai Prasad.
The application states that the number calling Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also used to harass former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Chief Minister's Office has described this as a serious and condemnable act of tarnishing the Chief Minister's image and harassing a VIP.
The complaint stated that the recording of the phone call is available on a pen drive, in which it is clearly audible that the accused, claiming to be the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, is speaking in a “rude and suspicious manner”.
Police launch investigation
Following the complaint, Ranchi Police has swung into action and launched investigation into the matter. Both the Cyber Cell and Technical Cell of Ranchi Police are engaged in the investigation.
"As soon as the matter came to light, action has been initiated. Detailed information will be provided after the investigation." Sanjeev Besra, Sadar DSP said.
According to officials, Ranchi Police has received instructions from the Chief Minister's office to identify the accused as soon as possible and ensure legal action. The police team is identifying the accused based on phone location, call records, and SIM card.
