ETV Bharat / state

Man Impersonating As Army Officer Detained At Puri's Srimandir

Rajendra Kumar from Rajasthan was detained by the Singhadwar Police for impersonating as an Army officer. Sporting a french cut, Kumar looked anything like an Army officer, maybe a little like a security guard. Wearing Ashok Chakra on his shoulders with a collar dog (that too of police and CAPFs), Kumar was bound to get caught sooner or later.

Puri: Outdated Indian Army combat fatigues with faulty rank and flying wings of the Indian Air Force. A man from Rajasthan did all he could to impersonate an Army officer but was caught just as he was about to enter Sri Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri.

Srimandir security administrator Hemant Kumar Padhi said, "At around 7:15 am on Sunday, a man dressed in an Army uniform was found standing on the Baisi Pahacha (22 steps) of Srimandir. However, suspicion arose on the way he wore the uniform. Subsequently, the security personnel took the individual into custody and handed him over to Singhadwar police station. The Singhadwar Police are investigating the matter".

While it is amply clear that Kumar is not an Army officer, the reason for him to try to get dressed as one is being investigated, said police.

Central intelligence agencies frequently alert Puri Police about Srimandir being on the target of terrorists. Devotees have been seeking enhanced security at the shrine with use of advanced technology. While strict security arrangements are in place at all four gates of Srimandir, questions are being raised on how Kumar managed to enter the shrine wearing a fake Army uniform.