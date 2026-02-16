ETV Bharat / state

Man Hurls Sickle At Judge Inside Courtroom In Tamil Nadu, Arrested

Virudhunagar: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly hurling a sickle at the judge inside the court complex in Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, official sources said.

The incident took place when Balamurugan, who had a maintenance case pending against him in the Family Welfare Court, allegedly threw the weapon during court proceedings. The sickle fell near the seating area of lawyers, and no injuries were reported.

Police sources said the accused was present in connection with the case involving a dispute with his wife, Thanga Muneeswari. The verdict in the matter was expected to be delivered. Sources said that when the verdict was not in his favour, Balamurugan, in frustration, threw a sickle at Judge Sudhakar of the Special Court for the Prevention of Atrocities.

The officials, including District Magistrate Balasunder and Police Inspector Sivabalan, arrested the accused. According to the official sources, the man allegedly carried the sickle into the court premises by scaling a rear compound wall to avoid security checks. Further investigation is underway.