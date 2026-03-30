ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife By Hitting Her With Gas Cylinder In South East Delhi

Police outside the house where a man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death in South East Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife by striking her with a LPG cylinder over a minor dispute in Pul Prahladpur area of South East Delhi on Sunday night, police said. Police have arrested the accused husband in the case.

It is understood that the incident took place at around 9:30 on Sunday. Neighbors reported that they heard screams and shouting from the house and rushed to the scene.

By the time the neighbors reached the upper floor of the building and managed to get the door opened, the woman had already died, and the accused husband was standing inside the house, holding their young daughter in his arms, they said. The neighbors stated that, immediately thereafter, they informed the nearest police station about the incident. Acting swiftly, the police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and arrested the accused husband.