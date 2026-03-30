Man Kills Wife By Hitting Her With Gas Cylinder In South East Delhi
The incident took place in Pul Prahladpur area of South East Delhi where the accused hit his wife with the cylinder after a minor altercation.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife by striking her with a LPG cylinder over a minor dispute in Pul Prahladpur area of South East Delhi on Sunday night, police said. Police have arrested the accused husband in the case.
It is understood that the incident took place at around 9:30 on Sunday. Neighbors reported that they heard screams and shouting from the house and rushed to the scene.
By the time the neighbors reached the upper floor of the building and managed to get the door opened, the woman had already died, and the accused husband was standing inside the house, holding their young daughter in his arms, they said. The neighbors stated that, immediately thereafter, they informed the nearest police station about the incident. Acting swiftly, the police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and arrested the accused husband.
Neighbors have taken custody of the accused's one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that the man struck his wife with a gas cylinder in a fit of rage after a minor altercation leading to her on the spot death.
A forensic team arrived at the scene, seized the cylinder used in the murder, and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of murder in connection with this entire matter and are conducting further investigations.
Hemant Tiwari, DCP of South East Delhi, stated that the police received information between 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM on Sunday night regarding a domestic dispute between a husband and wife, during which the husband had murdered his wife.
"Upon reaching the scene, the police found a woman lying dead, while her husband was found standing right there at the spot. Subsequently, the police arrested the husband," Tiwari said. The slain was approximately 30 to 32 years old, while the accused, Suresh, is around 35 years of age, he added. It is understood that the couple got married in 2020 and have two children.
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