Man Hit By Car While Collecting Birthday Cake In Greater Noida, Police Take Driver Into Custody
The victim suffered multiple fractures and remains under treatment, while investigators are examining CCTV footage and the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Greater Noida: Even as the Gurugram hit-and-run case remains in focus, another similar incident has surfaced in Greater Noida's Bisrakh police station area in Uttar Pradesh, where a man was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car.
A video of the September 5 incident has now surfaced and gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage shows the pedestrian being struck by the car near Ek Murti Chowk and thrown onto the road. The incident took place on victim Himanshu Rai's birthday, when he had stepped out with his wife to collect a cake.
Police registered a case based on a complaint from Himanshu's wife, formed teams to investigate, and took the suspected car driver into custody. They have also seized the Tata Punch allegedly involved in the incident.
Man Hit While Crossing Road
Central Noida Additional DCP Swatantra Kumar Singh said police took cognisance of the viral video and acted on the complaint submitted by the victim's wife.
According to police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm on September 5. Himanshu had left his house to collect a cake and was crossing the road near Ek Murti Chowk when the car allegedly hit him and fled from the spot.
Himanshu is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. Police said he is out of danger but suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment from doctors.
Speaking about the incident, the victim said it happened on his birthday after he went out with his wife following work.
"It was my birthday on September 5, so after work I went out with my wife. While crossing the road at Ek Murti Chowk, a Tata Punch was being driven at a very high and reckless speed. The car hit me at what appeared to be a speed of over 100 km/h and drove away," he said.
He added that he suspected that the driver might have been under the influence of alcohol based on the manner in which the vehicle was being driven. This remains an allegation and is part of the circumstances police are examining.
Wife Rushed Him To Hospital
Himanshu's wife Jyoti said, "We had to leave our car behind at the scene because the crowd was overwhelming, and my sole priority was rushing Himanshu to the hospital by any means necessary."
She said the police later brought their car to the police post and followed them to the hospital. According to Jyoti, police initially told the family that there was no head injury and assured them that the person responsible would be caught.
Multiple Injuries, Police Probe Underway
Jyoti said a nearby CCTV camera captured the incident, and a camera installed in her car also recorded it.
She said Himanshu suffered fractures in his hands and legs along with injuries to his spine. His injuries have left him unable to sit, and he remains under treatment.
Police have taken the suspected driver into custody and seized the vehicle. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish the sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the collision.
Jyoti alleged that the footage made the collision appear deliberate. Police are examining the allegation as part of the ongoing investigation.
The viral video has renewed attention on the September 5 incident, while authorities continue to investigate the collision and the accused driver's actions.
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