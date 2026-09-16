ETV Bharat / state

Man Hit By Car While Collecting Birthday Cake In Greater Noida, Police Take Driver Into Custody

Greater Noida: Even as the Gurugram hit-and-run case remains in focus, another similar incident has surfaced in Greater Noida's Bisrakh police station area in Uttar Pradesh, where a man was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car.

A video of the September 5 incident has now surfaced and gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage shows the pedestrian being struck by the car near Ek Murti Chowk and thrown onto the road. The incident took place on victim Himanshu Rai's birthday, when he had stepped out with his wife to collect a cake.

Police registered a case based on a complaint from Himanshu's wife, formed teams to investigate, and took the suspected car driver into custody. They have also seized the Tata Punch allegedly involved in the incident.

Man Hit While Crossing Road

Central Noida Additional DCP Swatantra Kumar Singh said police took cognisance of the viral video and acted on the complaint submitted by the victim's wife.

According to police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm on September 5. Himanshu had left his house to collect a cake and was crossing the road near Ek Murti Chowk when the car allegedly hit him and fled from the spot.

Himanshu is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. Police said he is out of danger but suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment from doctors.

Speaking about the incident, the victim said it happened on his birthday after he went out with his wife following work.

"It was my birthday on September 5, so after work I went out with my wife. While crossing the road at Ek Murti Chowk, a Tata Punch was being driven at a very high and reckless speed. The car hit me at what appeared to be a speed of over 100 km/h and drove away," he said.

He added that he suspected that the driver might have been under the influence of alcohol based on the manner in which the vehicle was being driven. This remains an allegation and is part of the circumstances police are examining.