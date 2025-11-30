ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Found Dead In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: A 40-year-old man was found dead along with his wife, son and daughter at Phule Malwadi area under Deola taluk in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The man had posted a 'Shraddhanjali' message on his WhatsApp status with his and his family's photograph a day earlier. Police said while the man's body was found hanging, those of his family were found on a bed. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Deola police reached the spot and registered a case.

Police Inspector Sarthak Nehete informed, "The Nashik Divisional Forensic Team was called to investigate the incident. A panchnama has been conducted by the police. The bodies have been sent to the rural hospital for postmortem." He said the cause of the deaths is not yet known.