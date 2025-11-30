ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Found Dead In Maharashtra's Nashik

The man had posted a 'Shraddhanjali' message on his WhatsApp status with his and his family's photograph a day earlier.

A 40-year-old man was found dead along with his wife, son and daughter at Phule Malwadi area under Deola taluk in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 30, 2025 at 8:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Nashik: A 40-year-old man was found dead along with his wife, son and daughter at Phule Malwadi area under Deola taluk in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The man had posted a 'Shraddhanjali' message on his WhatsApp status with his and his family's photograph a day earlier. Police said while the man's body was found hanging, those of his family were found on a bed. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Deola police reached the spot and registered a case.

Police Inspector Sarthak Nehete informed, "The Nashik Divisional Forensic Team was called to investigate the incident. A panchnama has been conducted by the police. The bodies have been sent to the rural hospital for postmortem." He said the cause of the deaths is not yet known.

It is suspected that the man fed some poisonous substance to his wife and children on Saturday night. The three must have died in their sleep while the man hanged himself, said police.

Police said the man's WhatsApp status was viewed by his brother who along with relatives reached his home and found the four dead. They then informed the police. There were no signs of any skirmish or injuries on the bodies and the cause of the death would be known only after the postmortem report is received, said police.

Also Read

West Bengal SIR Death: Woman Immolates Herself Over Fear of Losing Govt Benefits

TAGGED:

NASHIK
MAN DEAD WITH FAMILY
FOUR OF FAMILY FOUND DEAD
MAHARASHTRA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.