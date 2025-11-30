Four Of Family Found Dead In Maharashtra's Nashik
The man had posted a 'Shraddhanjali' message on his WhatsApp status with his and his family's photograph a day earlier.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 8:27 PM IST
Nashik: A 40-year-old man was found dead along with his wife, son and daughter at Phule Malwadi area under Deola taluk in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday.
The man had posted a 'Shraddhanjali' message on his WhatsApp status with his and his family's photograph a day earlier. Police said while the man's body was found hanging, those of his family were found on a bed. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Deola police reached the spot and registered a case.
Police Inspector Sarthak Nehete informed, "The Nashik Divisional Forensic Team was called to investigate the incident. A panchnama has been conducted by the police. The bodies have been sent to the rural hospital for postmortem." He said the cause of the deaths is not yet known.
It is suspected that the man fed some poisonous substance to his wife and children on Saturday night. The three must have died in their sleep while the man hanged himself, said police.
Police said the man's WhatsApp status was viewed by his brother who along with relatives reached his home and found the four dead. They then informed the police. There were no signs of any skirmish or injuries on the bodies and the cause of the death would be known only after the postmortem report is received, said police.
