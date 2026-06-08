ETV Bharat / state

Man, His Daughter Arrested By Bengaluru CCB For Duping Youth By Promising Them Jobs

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested a man and his daughter for allegedly duping unemployed people by promising them jobs in various departments of the central and state government.

The accused have been identified as MA Mansoor Ahmed and his daughter Shamshad Begum MM, an MBA graduate. They are accused of cheating unemployed youth of over Rs 5.3 crore.

Police said the accused, who had set up fake training centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, targeted unemployed people. They promised the youth appointments in various departments including Railways, Income Tax, Health and Social Welfare. They deceived the youth by issuing them fake appointment letters. Some of the victims were even given 3-4 months' salary to convince the others. The accused had taken more than Rs 5.3 crores from more than 40 job seekers from North Karnataka.