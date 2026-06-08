Man, His Daughter Arrested By Bengaluru CCB For Duping Youth By Promising Them Jobs
The accused promised unemployed youth jobs in various departments and also issued them fake appointment letters.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested a man and his daughter for allegedly duping unemployed people by promising them jobs in various departments of the central and state government.
The accused have been identified as MA Mansoor Ahmed and his daughter Shamshad Begum MM, an MBA graduate. They are accused of cheating unemployed youth of over Rs 5.3 crore.
Police said the accused, who had set up fake training centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, targeted unemployed people. They promised the youth appointments in various departments including Railways, Income Tax, Health and Social Welfare. They deceived the youth by issuing them fake appointment letters. Some of the victims were even given 3-4 months' salary to convince the others. The accused had taken more than Rs 5.3 crores from more than 40 job seekers from North Karnataka.
The matter came to fore after Sangamesh Rachaiah Vastrad, one of the victims, filed a complaint with the CCB in November last year. After the complaint, the Organised Crime Wing (East) of the CCB launched an investigation, and verified documents and examined financial transactions that were allegedly made between 2023 and 2025. Most of the transactions were online.
A police officer said that following the investigation, the duo was arrested on June 4 and taken into police custody for further questioning. The police are also ascertaining the roles of other family members and associates who may be involved in the fraud. The investigation is continuing to trace and recover the money that was extorted.
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