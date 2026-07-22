Man Hijacks RTC Bus In Jagtial, Arrested After 18-Km Dramatic Chase
Police had to block the national highway near Gandi Hanuman in Metpally mandal to nab the bus hijacker.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Korutla: High drama unfolded in Telangana's Jagtial district on Tuesday after a man hijacked an RTC bus from the Korutla bus stand, triggering an 18-kilometre police chase before he was finally caught.
According to RTC officials and the police, an RTC bus belonging to the Korutla depot was parked at Platform No. 8 when the suspect boarded the vehicle and drove away toward Nizamabad. RTC employees quickly realised the bus had been stolen and alerted the police.
Police teams from the Metpally Circle, along with RTC staff, chased the bus in their vehicles. During the chase, the hijacker hit three two-wheelers at Korutla, Arapet and Venkatravpet, injuring the riders. He also rammed a police vehicle that was following the bus, causing minor damage.
A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Metpally town when the hijacked RTC bus sped past a private school bus while students were boarding it. Fortunately, no children were injured.
As the chase continued, police alerted the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station, where officers blocked the national highway near Gandi Hanuman in Metpally mandal using heavy vehicles to prevent the bus from escaping.
With no route left, the suspect lost control, crashed the bus into a roadside tree, and brought it to a stop. He then attempted to flee, but police overpowered him and took him into custody.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the suspect's identity, motive, and mental condition. Police are also questioning him to determine whether he acted alone.