ETV Bharat / state

Man Hijacks RTC Bus In Jagtial, Arrested After 18-Km Dramatic Chase

The hijacker hit three two-wheelers at Korutla, Arapet and Venkatravpet, injuring the riders before being caught by police. ( Etv Bharat )

Korutla: High drama unfolded in Telangana's Jagtial district on Tuesday after a man hijacked an RTC bus from the Korutla bus stand, triggering an 18-kilometre police chase before he was finally caught.

According to RTC officials and the police, an RTC bus belonging to the Korutla depot was parked at Platform No. 8 when the suspect boarded the vehicle and drove away toward Nizamabad. RTC employees quickly realised the bus had been stolen and alerted the police.

Police teams from the Metpally Circle, along with RTC staff, chased the bus in their vehicles. During the chase, the hijacker hit three two-wheelers at Korutla, Arapet and Venkatravpet, injuring the riders. He also rammed a police vehicle that was following the bus, causing minor damage.

A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Metpally town when the hijacked RTC bus sped past a private school bus while students were boarding it. Fortunately, no children were injured.