ETV Bharat / state

Man Helps Pregnant Woman In Distress Deliver In Mumbai, Wins Hearts

Vikas Bendre took the help of Dr Devika Deshmukh to help the woman deliver her baby at Ram Mandir railway station in Mumbai

Guided by a doctor on video call, a man helped a woman deliver her baby at Ram Mandir railway station here.
Vikas Bendre (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 10:18 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: Guided by a doctor on video call, a man helped a woman deliver her baby at Ram Mandir railway station here.

A video of the man's quick thinking and courage has gone viral on social with netizens terming it a '3 Idiots' moment. The man who amazed everyone with his deed is Vikas Bendre. Speaking to 'ETV Bharat', he said, "I had to leave for Ahmedabad for work. I had planned to get off at Andheri and go to the airport. I was in the first class compartment when I heard a woman moaning. The woman was in the other compartment. I saw her through the mesh between the two compartments and realised she had gone into labor."

He said, “I pulled the train chain and the train stopped at Ram Mandir railway station. We then brought the woman to the platform. Since there was no doctor present at the spot, everyone tried to call an ambulance. However, the woman was writhing in pain with the baby dangling outside her body".

Vikas then made a video call to Dr Devika Deshmukh who guided him through the delivery process. As per the doctor’s instructions, Vikas delivered the woman safely at Ram Mandir railway station. Vikas said that now both the mother and the newborn baby are doing well.

Guided by a doctor on video call, a man helped a woman deliver her baby at Ram Mandir railway station here.
Dr Devika Deshmukh (ETV Bharat)

Dr Deshmukh said the night before the incident, it was her daughter’s birthday. "When my daughter was born, I was in the USA. Even in a developed country like the USA, I did not get decent facilities. I was thinking about pregnant women in distress when I received a call from Vikas who sought instructions for delivering a baby. I guided him and everything went fine," she said.

Dr Deshmukh said people stuck in such situations must remain calm. "If the person you are helping is scared, give them courage. Sometimes, even if nothing has happened, fear can kill a person. So, be careful not to scare the person in front of you," she advised.

Dr Deshmukh also appealed to women to register themselves for childbirth at hospitals.

Also Read

In A Rare Third Delivery, Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Maharashtra's Satara

TAGGED:

MAN HELPS DELIVER
ACT OF COURAGE
VIKAS BENDRE
MUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

How India’s Flavours Connect Global Cultures | World Food Day

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.