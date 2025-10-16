ETV Bharat / state

Man Helps Pregnant Woman In Distress Deliver In Mumbai, Wins Hearts

Mumbai: Guided by a doctor on video call, a man helped a woman deliver her baby at Ram Mandir railway station here.

A video of the man's quick thinking and courage has gone viral on social with netizens terming it a '3 Idiots' moment. The man who amazed everyone with his deed is Vikas Bendre. Speaking to 'ETV Bharat', he said, "I had to leave for Ahmedabad for work. I had planned to get off at Andheri and go to the airport. I was in the first class compartment when I heard a woman moaning. The woman was in the other compartment. I saw her through the mesh between the two compartments and realised she had gone into labor."

He said, “I pulled the train chain and the train stopped at Ram Mandir railway station. We then brought the woman to the platform. Since there was no doctor present at the spot, everyone tried to call an ambulance. However, the woman was writhing in pain with the baby dangling outside her body".

Vikas then made a video call to Dr Devika Deshmukh who guided him through the delivery process. As per the doctor’s instructions, Vikas delivered the woman safely at Ram Mandir railway station. Vikas said that now both the mother and the newborn baby are doing well.