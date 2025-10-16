Man Helps Pregnant Woman In Distress Deliver In Mumbai, Wins Hearts
Vikas Bendre took the help of Dr Devika Deshmukh to help the woman deliver her baby at Ram Mandir railway station in Mumbai
Published : October 16, 2025 at 10:18 PM IST
Mumbai: Guided by a doctor on video call, a man helped a woman deliver her baby at Ram Mandir railway station here.
A video of the man's quick thinking and courage has gone viral on social with netizens terming it a '3 Idiots' moment. The man who amazed everyone with his deed is Vikas Bendre. Speaking to 'ETV Bharat', he said, "I had to leave for Ahmedabad for work. I had planned to get off at Andheri and go to the airport. I was in the first class compartment when I heard a woman moaning. The woman was in the other compartment. I saw her through the mesh between the two compartments and realised she had gone into labor."
He said, “I pulled the train chain and the train stopped at Ram Mandir railway station. We then brought the woman to the platform. Since there was no doctor present at the spot, everyone tried to call an ambulance. However, the woman was writhing in pain with the baby dangling outside her body".
Vikas then made a video call to Dr Devika Deshmukh who guided him through the delivery process. As per the doctor’s instructions, Vikas delivered the woman safely at Ram Mandir railway station. Vikas said that now both the mother and the newborn baby are doing well.
Dr Deshmukh said the night before the incident, it was her daughter’s birthday. "When my daughter was born, I was in the USA. Even in a developed country like the USA, I did not get decent facilities. I was thinking about pregnant women in distress when I received a call from Vikas who sought instructions for delivering a baby. I guided him and everything went fine," she said.
Dr Deshmukh said people stuck in such situations must remain calm. "If the person you are helping is scared, give them courage. Sometimes, even if nothing has happened, fear can kill a person. So, be careful not to scare the person in front of you," she advised.
Dr Deshmukh also appealed to women to register themselves for childbirth at hospitals.
