Man Held With Grenade, 'Anti-National' Posters In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama
The accused was arrested by a joint team of security forces at a checkpoint near the Pachahar Fruit Market.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 3, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Pulwama: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have claimed to have arrested a man and recovered a hand grenade and “anti-national posters” besides an Iphone from his possession.
According to a police spokesperson, the accused was arrested during a joint team of police, Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles at a checkpoint near the Pachahar Fruit Market.
The arrested person has been identified as Tauseef Ahmed Dar, a resident of Darbgam Payin. According to officials, a hand grenade, three alleged anti-national posters, an iPhone and a watch have been recovered from his possession during the search and the recovered items have been seized.
The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and started further investigation. The investigation is trying to find out how the recovered items came into his possession, what was their purpose, and whether he has any possible links to any organization or other individuals in this matter.
Security agencies said that the investigation is ongoing and more details will be revealed after the investigation is completed.
The arrest of the man in the south Kashmir district comes amid fresh targeted killings in the valley. On Friday night, two non-local workers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam. The twin killings came after a cop of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group was shot dead from point blank range in Anantnag.
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