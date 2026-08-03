ETV Bharat / state

Man Held With Grenade, 'Anti-National' Posters In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Pulwama: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have claimed to have arrested a man and recovered a hand grenade and “anti-national posters” besides an Iphone from his possession.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused was arrested during a joint team of police, Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles at a checkpoint near the Pachahar Fruit Market.

The arrested person has been identified as Tauseef Ahmed Dar, a resident of Darbgam Payin. According to officials, a hand grenade, three alleged anti-national posters, an iPhone and a watch have been recovered from his possession during the search and the recovered items have been seized.