Man Held In West Bengal's Asansol For Forging Uncle's Documents For Bangladeshi Live-In Partner

Asansol: A man in West Bengal’s Asansol was arrested for allegedly forging docuements of his uncle for his live-in partner, who is a sex worker from Bangladesh and illegally stayed in India, police said.

According to police, the arrested man, who was identified as Chhoton Sen, created fake documents for a sex worker from the Lachhipur red-light area in Kulti, who had come from Bangladesh.

Chhoton had forged the documents of his uncle and aunt to create fake documents for the woman, police said. The plot was exposed after the woman applied for an Indian passport using these forged documents. Chhoton Sen was produced before the Asansol court on Sunday.

Police also said Chhoton, a resident of Dendua area in Salanpur, is married and has two daughters. His uncle and aunt also live in another house near his residence. He was in a live-in relationship with Koli alias Moyna Sen, a sex worker from the Lachhipur red-light area.

According to police, Koli is a Bangladeshi infiltrator. Chhoton had forged his uncle and aunt's documents to project them as Koli's parents and obtained a voter ID card, PAN card, and Aadhar card in her name.