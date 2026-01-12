Man Held In West Bengal's Asansol For Forging Uncle's Documents For Bangladeshi Live-In Partner
Chhoton had forged documents of his uncle and aunt to create fake documents for Koli alias Moyna Sen, whom he met in 2019, police said.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 12:45 AM IST
Asansol: A man in West Bengal’s Asansol was arrested for allegedly forging docuements of his uncle for his live-in partner, who is a sex worker from Bangladesh and illegally stayed in India, police said.
According to police, the arrested man, who was identified as Chhoton Sen, created fake documents for a sex worker from the Lachhipur red-light area in Kulti, who had come from Bangladesh.
Chhoton had forged the documents of his uncle and aunt to create fake documents for the woman, police said. The plot was exposed after the woman applied for an Indian passport using these forged documents. Chhoton Sen was produced before the Asansol court on Sunday.
Police also said Chhoton, a resident of Dendua area in Salanpur, is married and has two daughters. His uncle and aunt also live in another house near his residence. He was in a live-in relationship with Koli alias Moyna Sen, a sex worker from the Lachhipur red-light area.
According to police, Koli is a Bangladeshi infiltrator. Chhoton had forged his uncle and aunt's documents to project them as Koli's parents and obtained a voter ID card, PAN card, and Aadhar card in her name.
Police suspect that Koli had probably also planned to escape, but due to the strict border vigilance, she failed to flee to Bangladesh. When police went to Chhoton's uncle's house in Dendua, tracking the address provided in the documents, he clearly stated that he had no daughters.
Police came to know that Utpal Sen and Shubhankari Sen are not actually Moyna Sen's parents. They clearly stated that they have no daughters and that they had no knowledge that their names were being used to create fraudulent documents.
According to police, Chhoton confessed during interrogation that he met Koli in 2019. She had illegally entered India from Bangladesh and worked as a sex worker. Chhotan created fake documents for her so that she could obtain Indian citizenship.
Javed Hussain, ACP of Kulti under the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said that the matter is extremely serious. A case has been filed against Chhoton Sen on charges of illegal entry, forging documents, and misuse of national documents. The police are trying to find out others involved in this racket.