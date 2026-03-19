ETV Bharat / state

Man Held In Tuticorin Girl Murder

Tuticorin: A 38-year-old history sheeter was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl near Vilathikulam here, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Dharma Muneeswaran, was apprehended after CCTV footage from a windmill and a stolen motorcycle found near the crime scene provided crucial leads.

The victim went missing on March 10, and her body was recovered from a secluded area the following day. The post-mortem confirmed sexual assault and fatal injuries.

A missing case was registered on March 11, which was later altered to murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) offences upon discovery of the body in the outskirts of Vedanatham village on the same day, the police said.

According to the police, there was no CCTV at the scene of crime, but the police checked nearly 98 CCTV footages from surrounding areas, including the Kulathur–Kurukkusalai stretch covering all en route villages.

During the course of the investigation, 461 known offenders were physically and digitally verified and ruled out through antecedent checks and witness examination, police sources said.

The breakthrough came when a suspicious two-wheeler -- earlier found abandoned near the scene and later missing -- was linked with CCTV footage from a nearby windmill, showing its movement at the relevant time, a police official said.