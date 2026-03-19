Man Held In Tuticorin Girl Murder
The accused, Dharma Muneeswaran, was apprehended after CCTV footage from a windmill and a stolen motorcycle found near the crime scene provided crucial leads.
By PTI
Published : March 19, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Tuticorin: A 38-year-old history sheeter was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl near Vilathikulam here, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Dharma Muneeswaran, was apprehended after CCTV footage from a windmill and a stolen motorcycle found near the crime scene provided crucial leads.
The victim went missing on March 10, and her body was recovered from a secluded area the following day. The post-mortem confirmed sexual assault and fatal injuries.
A missing case was registered on March 11, which was later altered to murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) offences upon discovery of the body in the outskirts of Vedanatham village on the same day, the police said.
According to the police, there was no CCTV at the scene of crime, but the police checked nearly 98 CCTV footages from surrounding areas, including the Kulathur–Kurukkusalai stretch covering all en route villages.
During the course of the investigation, 461 known offenders were physically and digitally verified and ruled out through antecedent checks and witness examination, police sources said.
The breakthrough came when a suspicious two-wheeler -- earlier found abandoned near the scene and later missing -- was linked with CCTV footage from a nearby windmill, showing its movement at the relevant time, a police official said.
Tracing the bike led the police to Muneeswaran, who had been released from prison in December 2025 after suspension of sentence in a prior grave offence case, the official added.
Meanwhile, taking to 'X', BJP state former president K Annamalai said the accused was arrested in 2022 for the sexual assault and murder of a 65-year-old elderly woman and was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Annamalai blamed the DMK government "for handling the case lackadaisically that a criminal, who was sentenced to life for the sexual assault and murder of an elderly woman, was able to secure bail in the Supreme Court".
"Tamil Nadu police failed to continuously monitor a history-sheeter with several cases against him when he was out on bail," he added.
The case also triggered a judicial intervention by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which directed the Vilathikulam DSP to spearhead the probe. The court has sought a status report by April 2.
Earlier, an Inspector and a Special Sub-Inspector were suspended for alleged negligence in registering a formal complaint when the girl’s disappearance was first reported. Ten special police teams have been deployed to conclude forensic and digital evidence gathering.
Also Read
Maharashtra: Astrologer 'Captain' Ashok Kharat Arrested For Rape; 58 Videos Seized