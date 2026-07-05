ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Vandalising Mosque In Jammu Kashmir; Police Appeal for Calm

Jammu: Police have arrested a man for allegedly vandalising a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Police said that Pyar Singh, a resident of Patian village of Reasi district, who had been absconding since the incident at Sukhcha village a few days ago, was arrested for involvement in the vandalism incident.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including Section 298 (defiling a place of worship), Section 331(6) (house trespass by night), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and Section 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace).

The police have assured residents that the situation remains peaceful and under control, urging all sections of society to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood and not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation.