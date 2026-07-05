Man Held For Vandalising Mosque In Jammu Kashmir; Police Appeal for Calm
Accused booked under multiple BNS provisions after allegedly vandalising a mosque; police appeal against rumours and call for maintaining communal harmony.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Jammu: Police have arrested a man for allegedly vandalising a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.
Police said that Pyar Singh, a resident of Patian village of Reasi district, who had been absconding since the incident at Sukhcha village a few days ago, was arrested for involvement in the vandalism incident.
The accused has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including Section 298 (defiling a place of worship), Section 331(6) (house trespass by night), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and Section 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace).
The police have assured residents that the situation remains peaceful and under control, urging all sections of society to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood and not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation.
In a statement, police said that they "reiterate unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all communities" and emphasised "that any attempt to disturb public order or communal harmony will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.”
According to police, the accused was arrested after an investigation was conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi. Acting on a case registered at Police Station Arnas, the police team led by the Sub Divisional Police Officer Arnas, and the Station House Officer of Police Station Arnas apprehended the accused, the statement said.
Following the incident, police officers met local residents and assured them that immediate legal action would be taken in the matter.
Also Read