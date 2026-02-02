ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Slitting 23-Year-Old Woman's Throat In Dehradun

Dehradun: A man was arrested for slitting a 23-year-old woman's throat in broad daylight in the Machhi Bazaar area under Nagar Kotwali of Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday, leading to her death, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim, Gunjan, was attacked with a cleaver during a conversation. The cut was so deep that she collapsed on the spot. She was rushed to Doon Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. She had been working at a clothing shop for the past six years.

Police said the accused, identified as Akash Kumar (27) of Mannuganj Khurdbura Mohalla, has been arrested after an intense search. While necessary actions are being taken in the incident, a forensic team has been sent to the spot to collect evidence.