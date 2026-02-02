Man Held For Slitting 23-Year-Old Woman's Throat In Dehradun
Police said the accused, Askah Kumar and the victim, Gunjan, used to be friends. Despite getting married, Akash used to stalk her and make threats.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Dehradun: A man was arrested for slitting a 23-year-old woman's throat in broad daylight in the Machhi Bazaar area under Nagar Kotwali of Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday, leading to her death, police said.
According to eyewitnesses, the victim, Gunjan, was attacked with a cleaver during a conversation. The cut was so deep that she collapsed on the spot. She was rushed to Doon Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. She had been working at a clothing shop for the past six years.
Police said the accused, identified as Akash Kumar (27) of Mannuganj Khurdbura Mohalla, has been arrested after an intense search. While necessary actions are being taken in the incident, a forensic team has been sent to the spot to collect evidence.
Police said it was revealed during questioning that Gunjan and Akash used to be friends. When Akash got married, Gunjan distanced herself and stopped talking to him. Despite this, Akash continued to stalk her. Two days ago, Akash threatened to harm Gunjan, after which she filed a police complaint at Khudbura police outpost. However, as no action had been taken yet, Akash used the opportunity to take revenge and murdered her.
This is the third murder in Dehradun in just five days. On January 29, an 18-year-old student was brutally murdered in the Vikasnagar area. The killer cut off the victim's fingers, nose, and throat before crushing her head with a heavy stone. The accused is still at large.
On January 31, a woman living alone in Shivaji Nagar of Rishikesh was shot dead by some unknown assailants. A case was lodged based on the complaint of her father.
Also Read