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Man Held For Sexually Assaulting His Two Minor Daughters In Maharashtra's Latur

Representational Picture ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Latur: Police arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters, aged four-and-a-half years and three years, in Maharashtra's Latur district, officials said. The crime occurred in the early hours of October 7 at their residence in Ahmedpur.

The complaint was lodged by the victims' 27-year-old mother on October 10 at the Ahmedpur police station. In her statement to the police, the complainant recounted waking up around 2.30 am on October 7 only to find her husband sexually assaulting their two minor daughters.