Man Held For Sexually Assaulting His Two Minor Daughters In Maharashtra's Latur
The complaint was lodged by the victims' 27-year-old mother on October 10 at the Ahmedpur police station
By PTI
Published : October 10, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Latur: Police arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters, aged four-and-a-half years and three years, in Maharashtra's Latur district, officials said. The crime occurred in the early hours of October 7 at their residence in Ahmedpur.
The complaint was lodged by the victims' 27-year-old mother on October 10 at the Ahmedpur police station. In her statement to the police, the complainant recounted waking up around 2.30 am on October 7 only to find her husband sexually assaulting their two minor daughters.
When the woman confronted her husband, he abused her and threatened to kill both her as well as the daughters if she raised an alarm or told anyone about the act. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation into the case is underway.