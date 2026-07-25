ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Raping Minor Dalit Girl In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old Dalit girl here, officials said on Saturday. Station House Officer Rajeev Kumar said the incident occurred on Friday when the girl was playing outside her house.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, police registered a case against the accused, identified as Arjun Sharma (21), under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.