Man Held For Raping Minor Dalit Girl In UP's Muzaffarnagar
A case has been registered against the accused, identified as Arjun Sharma, for allegedly raping a six-year-old Dalit girl
By PTI
Published : July 25, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Muzaffarnagar: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old Dalit girl here, officials said on Saturday. Station House Officer Rajeev Kumar said the incident occurred on Friday when the girl was playing outside her house.
Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, police registered a case against the accused, identified as Arjun Sharma (21), under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.
According to the complaint, the accused, a neighbour, allegedly took the child to his house and sexually assaulted her. The victim has been sent for medical examination, while the accused has been arrested, police said.
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