Man Held For Raping, Impregnating Mentally-Ill Daughter In Mumbai; Victim's Statement Taken Using 'Finger Doll' Method

Mumbai: Mumbai Police used a specialised 'finger doll' or 'finger puppet' technique to record the statement of a 20-year-old mentally challenged woman, who was brought to the hospital with complaints of abdominal pain and found to be five months pregnant.

Police suspected she had been sexually assaulted multiple times and through DNA matching with over 17 people, including her relatives and people in her vicinity, and her foetal samples, finally her father was zeroed in as the culprit. The Cuffe Parade police have arrested him on Thursday.

The case came to light in September 2025 in South Mumbai when the woman gestured to her grandmother of abdominal pain. The family took her to Cama Hospital, where doctors examined her and found she was five months pregnant. The hospital administration immediately lodged a police complaint and a probe was initiated.

However, as the woman is deaf and mute, it was a tough challenge for the police to understand what exactly had happened to her and identify the accused. During the preliminary inquiry, police could not take her statement due to her communication difficulties and her father's statement was recorded. In his statement, her father stated she was mentally challenged since childhood and never experienced any sexual assault. He further said they did not want to file any complaint.

However, the Mumbai Police, mindful of their responsibility, continued the investigation. With the help of psychiatrists from a social organisation, the woman's statement was recorded using drawings and the 'finger doll' or 'finger puppet method. Also, she consented to filing a complaint against an unknown person and a case was registered at the Cuffe Parade police station.