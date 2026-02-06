Man Held For Raping, Impregnating Mentally-Ill Daughter In Mumbai; Victim's Statement Taken Using 'Finger Doll' Method
The woman's father was arrested after DNA tests confirmed he had impregnated his mentally-challenged daughter five months ago.
Mumbai: Mumbai Police used a specialised 'finger doll' or 'finger puppet' technique to record the statement of a 20-year-old mentally challenged woman, who was brought to the hospital with complaints of abdominal pain and found to be five months pregnant.
Police suspected she had been sexually assaulted multiple times and through DNA matching with over 17 people, including her relatives and people in her vicinity, and her foetal samples, finally her father was zeroed in as the culprit. The Cuffe Parade police have arrested him on Thursday.
The case came to light in September 2025 in South Mumbai when the woman gestured to her grandmother of abdominal pain. The family took her to Cama Hospital, where doctors examined her and found she was five months pregnant. The hospital administration immediately lodged a police complaint and a probe was initiated.
However, as the woman is deaf and mute, it was a tough challenge for the police to understand what exactly had happened to her and identify the accused. During the preliminary inquiry, police could not take her statement due to her communication difficulties and her father's statement was recorded. In his statement, her father stated she was mentally challenged since childhood and never experienced any sexual assault. He further said they did not want to file any complaint.
However, the Mumbai Police, mindful of their responsibility, continued the investigation. With the help of psychiatrists from a social organisation, the woman's statement was recorded using drawings and the 'finger doll' or 'finger puppet method. Also, she consented to filing a complaint against an unknown person and a case was registered at the Cuffe Parade police station.
According to police, 'finger doll' method is a specialised interviewing technique used for questioning children in abuse cases, where they are too scared or traumatised to verbally describe what had happened. The child is given finger puppets to represent 'good' and 'bad' person. The child tells the story through the puppets, they said.
An official, on condition of anonymity, informed ETV Bharat that the incident occurred sometime between March and September 2025 and an FIR was registered on September 22, 2025. "Mumbai Police continued the investigation but they could not obtain any concrete information from the victim", he said.
Based on preliminary information, police had arrested a 35-year-old man from the area and also detained a minor boy. However, there was no concrete evidence against them. In such a situation, DNA samples were collected from more than 17 men, including her relatives, who had been in contact with her and sent for medical examination. Later, a sample of the foetus was also sent for DNA testing.
Finally, on January 27, 2026, the forensic experts reported a DNA match between the foetus and the woman's father. Based on the DNA reports, police thoroughly interrogated the father and arrested him.
"Investigations are still underway as the accused has not yet confessed to the crime," the official said.
