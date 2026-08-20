Man Held For Pushing Septuagenarian Mother To Death On Railway Track In Thiruvallur
Police said the victim, Padmavathy, had not been keeping well for some time and was brought near the track in a wheelchair by the accused.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Thiruvallur: A man was arrested for killing his septuagenarian mother by pushing her in front of a moving train near the Manavur railway station in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur, police said on Thursday. The action followed after CCTV footage of the ghastly incident surfaced.
Police said the deceased, Padmavathy (75), was a resident of the Kabulkandigai area near Manavur, next to Thiruvalangadu in the district. Her husband, Seshatri, was a retired central government staffer and passed away a few years ago.
She used to get a family pension of Rs 45,000 a month and had been living with two sons in Avadi. Padmavathy was undergoing treatment due to her age-related issues, and her health condition was deteriorating.
Meanwhile, the Arakkonam Railway Police Station received information on Tuesday night that the body of an old woman was found near the tracks of Manavur railway station.
Following the information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and identified the deceased. The body was sent to the Arakkonam Government Hospital for an autopsy.
Subsequent investigations revealed that a wheelchair was found near the tracks where the body was found. A close examination of the CCTV footage from the area led the police to discover that the woman was taken to the spot on the wheelchair and later pushed in front of the Jolarpettai Express train approaching from Chennai to Jolarpettai.
The accused person was found to be the deceased's son, Parthasarathy, who was arrested on Wednesday night and thoroughly interrogated.
Parthasarathy informed the police that her monther was not keeping well and he could not take proper care of her.
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