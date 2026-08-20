ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Pushing Septuagenarian Mother To Death On Railway Track In Thiruvallur

Thiruvallur: A man was arrested for killing his septuagenarian mother by pushing her in front of a moving train near the Manavur railway station in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur, police said on Thursday. The action followed after CCTV footage of the ghastly incident surfaced.

Police said the deceased, Padmavathy (75), was a resident of the Kabulkandigai area near Manavur, next to Thiruvalangadu in the district. Her husband, Seshatri, was a retired central government staffer and passed away a few years ago.

She used to get a family pension of Rs 45,000 a month and had been living with two sons in Avadi. Padmavathy was undergoing treatment due to her age-related issues, and her health condition was deteriorating.

Meanwhile, the Arakkonam Railway Police Station received information on Tuesday night that the body of an old woman was found near the tracks of Manavur railway station.