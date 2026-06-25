ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Killing Wife During Drinking Session In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in a river following an argument that broke out while they were drinking alcohol together. The accused's father and his paternal uncle were also arrested for assisting him in the crime.

The accused, Anandakumar and the victim Maheshwari, from Palladam in Tiruppur district, had got married a month back. They frequently drank together. Sources said Anandakumar was unemployed and would frequently come home drunk, create a ruckus, and threaten the neighbours.

Angered by the behavior, Anandakumar's father Arumugam evicted him and his wife from his house. Subsequently, the couple stayed at a relative's house in Karavazhi Madhapur, near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district. On June 23, while drinking together, Maheshwari reportedly asked for more alcohol. Anandakumar refused to give her more, leading to an argument between the two.

Enraged, Anandakumar mixed poison into the alcohol and gave it to his wife. Maheshwari drank the concoction and died. Terrified, Anandakumar informed Arumugam, and his paternal uncle, Subramani, about the incident. Arumugam and Subramani then arrived at the spot, bundled Maheshwari's body into a sack, transported it on a two-wheeler, and dumped it into the Noyyal river.