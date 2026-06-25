Man Held For Killing Wife During Drinking Session In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
Anandakumar killed his wife after she sought more alcohol. He laced his drink with poison following which she died.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Coimbatore: Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in a river following an argument that broke out while they were drinking alcohol together. The accused's father and his paternal uncle were also arrested for assisting him in the crime.
The accused, Anandakumar and the victim Maheshwari, from Palladam in Tiruppur district, had got married a month back. They frequently drank together. Sources said Anandakumar was unemployed and would frequently come home drunk, create a ruckus, and threaten the neighbours.
Angered by the behavior, Anandakumar's father Arumugam evicted him and his wife from his house. Subsequently, the couple stayed at a relative's house in Karavazhi Madhapur, near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district. On June 23, while drinking together, Maheshwari reportedly asked for more alcohol. Anandakumar refused to give her more, leading to an argument between the two.
Enraged, Anandakumar mixed poison into the alcohol and gave it to his wife. Maheshwari drank the concoction and died. Terrified, Anandakumar informed Arumugam, and his paternal uncle, Subramani, about the incident. Arumugam and Subramani then arrived at the spot, bundled Maheshwari's body into a sack, transported it on a two-wheeler, and dumped it into the Noyyal river.
Following this, the owner of the house where Anandakumar was staying arrived that night. Noticing Maheswari's absence, the owner asked Anandakumar about her whereabouts. However, the house owner suspected foul play as Anandakumar gave inconsistent replied and alerted the police.
Karumathampatti police questioned Anandakumar regarding Maheswari. During the interrogation, Anandakumar confessed to the police that he had murdered Maheswari and that his father and paternal uncle had dumped her body in the river.
Police arrested Anandakumar, as well as his father Arumugam and uncle Subramani. Police also recovered Maheswari's body from the Noyyal river. The accused were produced before the court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.
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