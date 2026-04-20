Man Held For Impersonating Army Major In Nainital; Probe Launched
During interrogation, Aman revealed that he holds a deep fascination for Army and decided to wear the uniform after failing to clear the recruitment process.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 2:07 AM IST
Nainital: Uttarakhand Pradesh Police have arrested a youth who was wearing an army uniform and claiming to be a major in the Kathgodam area. A case has been registered against the accused at the Kathgodam police station, following which further legal action was initiated.
The accused has identified himself as major Aman. According to police, on April 18, Major Ajay Pathak spotted a youth in an army uniform acting suspiciously near the Walkway Mall. Upon questioning, the youth identified himself as major Aman. However, his manner of wearing the uniform and his overall demeanour appeared suspicious. Consequently, Major Pathak immediately alerted the police.
Acting on the information, police arrived at the scene and questioned the youth, but he failed to provide any concrete details. He was subsequently taken to the Kathgodam police station, where, under the directives of Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC, a case was registered against the accused. The accused has been identified as Aman alias Aman Romson, a resident of Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he holds a deep fascination for the Indian Army and decided to wear the uniform after failing to clear the recruitment process. He is currently employed in the Kathgodam area. According to the police, further legal proceedings are underway. Additionally, the accused is also being interrogated by the Army Intelligence Unit and the Corps of Military Police (CMP).
Haldwani superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Katyal said the youth was earlier brought to the Kathgodam police station for questioning after a written complaint was filed by Major Ajay Pathak. After taking into account the misuse of the army uniform and the suspicious activities, a case has been formally registered against the youth.