ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Impersonating Army Major In Nainital; Probe Launched

Nainital: Uttarakhand Pradesh Police have arrested a youth who was wearing an army uniform and claiming to be a major in the Kathgodam area. A case has been registered against the accused at the Kathgodam police station, following which further legal action was initiated.

The accused has identified himself as major Aman. According to police, on April 18, Major Ajay Pathak spotted a youth in an army uniform acting suspiciously near the Walkway Mall. Upon questioning, the youth identified himself as major Aman. However, his manner of wearing the uniform and his overall demeanour appeared suspicious. Consequently, Major Pathak immediately alerted the police.

Acting on the information, police arrived at the scene and questioned the youth, but he failed to provide any concrete details. He was subsequently taken to the Kathgodam police station, where, under the directives of Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC, a case was registered against the accused. The accused has been identified as Aman alias Aman Romson, a resident of Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district.