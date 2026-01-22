ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Circulating AI-Generated Fake Image To 'Defame' Magh Mela

Prayagraj: A man has been arrested for allegedly circulating an AI-generated fake image on social media with the intent to spread misinformation and tarnish the image of the Magh Mela 2026, an officer said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said police took cognisance of an AI-generated, baseless and misleading image being circulated through a Facebook account -- "Deepak Mukesh Tiwari" -- and some other social media handles.