ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Bid To Extort Businessman Citing Plot To Kill Ex-CM, MLAs

Nanded: Police in Maharashtra's Nanded have arrested a man from Mumbai for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from a businessman by threatening him with a claim that he had previously plotted to kill a former Maharashtra chief minister and four MLAs from the district, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ravi alias Goutam Rokade (39), was arrested by the local crime branch from the Indian Cinema National Museum on Pedder Road in Mumbai.

He belongs to Ashti in Beed district and was residing behind the CIDCO area in Nanded. According to the police, the complainant, Mahesh Krishnaji Tutare (33), a businessman from Dhangar Galli in Nanded, was acquainted with the accused. Rokade had allegedly been contacting him over the phone for the past few days, demanding money and threatening him with consequences if he failed to pay.

On November 14, the accused allegedly called Tutare and demanded Rs 1 lakh. When the latter refused to pay, Rokade threatened that he had planned to eliminate former chief minister Ashok Chavan and four Nanded MLAs three years ago, the police said.

He further claimed to have the backing of influential people and warned the complainant that nobody in Nanded district could harm him.