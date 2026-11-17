Man Held For Bid To Extort Businessman Citing Plot To Kill Ex-CM, MLAs
Police are now investigating whether the accused had any accomplices and whether there were any other threats or alleged plans targeting political leaders.
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 11:56 PM IST
Nanded: Police in Maharashtra's Nanded have arrested a man from Mumbai for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from a businessman by threatening him with a claim that he had previously plotted to kill a former Maharashtra chief minister and four MLAs from the district, officials said.
The accused, identified as Ravi alias Goutam Rokade (39), was arrested by the local crime branch from the Indian Cinema National Museum on Pedder Road in Mumbai.
He belongs to Ashti in Beed district and was residing behind the CIDCO area in Nanded. According to the police, the complainant, Mahesh Krishnaji Tutare (33), a businessman from Dhangar Galli in Nanded, was acquainted with the accused. Rokade had allegedly been contacting him over the phone for the past few days, demanding money and threatening him with consequences if he failed to pay.
On November 14, the accused allegedly called Tutare and demanded Rs 1 lakh. When the latter refused to pay, Rokade threatened that he had planned to eliminate former chief minister Ashok Chavan and four Nanded MLAs three years ago, the police said.
He further claimed to have the backing of influential people and warned the complainant that nobody in Nanded district could harm him.
Following the threat, Tutare lodged a complaint at the Vazirabad police station on November 14. Police registered a case under Section 308 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to extortion.
Taking the matter seriously, Superintendent of Police Dr Neelabh Rohan directed the local crime branch to trace the accused. A police team tracked him down using technical inputs and confidential information before arresting him in Mumbai.
During preliminary questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime, following which he was handed over to the Vazirabad police for further legal proceedings.
Police are now investigating whether the accused had any accomplices and whether there were any other threats or alleged plans targeting political leaders. He was produced before a magistrate in Nanded, who remanded him to one day's police custody.
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