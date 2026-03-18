ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Alleged Involvement In Supplying Illegal Arms

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old man was arrested from Mandya Pradesh for his alleged involvement in the illegal supply of arms, police said on Wednesday. With the arrest of Irfan, a civil engineer from Bhopal, police claimed to have seized three country-made pistols, parts of one revolver, and two live rounds from him, they said.

He was allegedly running an illegal gun supply racket alongside his professional work, police said. A case was registered on February 25 under the Arms Act at the Economic Offences Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), police said.

During the course of investigation, police nabbed two individuals identified as Javed Alam (19) and Syed Masood (26) from Siddapura in Bengaluru and seized from their possession a .32 mm country-made pistol and 50 live rounds, a senior police officer said.