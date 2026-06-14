Man Held After Five Months For Abducting Minor Girl In Gujarat, Instagram Photo Helps Cops Crack Case
Navsari Police traced the accused to Maharashtra with the help of a photograph of an X-ray he had sent to his wife via Instagram.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Navsari: A 21-year-old man was arrested after a five-month-long manhunt for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in Vansda area of Gujarat's Navsari district, police said on Sunday.
The accused, Narendra Sonirao Pawar from Jamlapada village in Dang, a married man, had allegedly lured the minor girl with false promise of marriage and abducted her. A case was registered under charges of kidnapping and POCSO Act. Finally, with the help of a photograph on Instagram, Navsari Police cracked the case and rescued the girl from Maharashtra's Pimpalgaon while arresting the accused.
According to the police, the accused had switched off his mobile phone, making it impossible for the police to trace him. However, during the investigation, police uncovered a crucial piece of digital evidence. It was found that he had sent a photograph of an X-ray taken during treatment for a kidney ailment to his wife via Instagram. The name of the diagnostic centre, visible in the photo, became a ray of hope for the police. With the help of Google, police started searching for the centre in Maharashtra and subsequently contacted 22 different centres.
After persistent efforts, crucial information was obtained from the 14th diagnostic centre. A doctor in Nashik confirmed that the accused had visited the facility for treatment a few days earlier. Following this, a Vansda police team immediately rushed to Nashik. Acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence, they raided a sugarcane field near Pimpalgaon and arrested the accused.
Police safely rescued the minor girl and handed her over to her family. This operation by the Navsari Police has demonstrated that no matter how cunning a criminal may be, he cannot evade the law for long when faced with a combination of modern technology and sophisticated investigative techniques.
"A photo posted on social media played a pivotal role in apprehending the accused. After kidnapping the minor girl, the accused, Narendra Sonirao Pawar, had been hiding at various locations across Maharashtra for five months. During the investigation, the police discovered that the accused had sent a photo of an X-ray, taken for kidney stone treatment, to his wife via Instagram. This X-ray proved to be a crucial piece of evidence. Based on the photo, police located and investigated the relevant diagnostic centre, where they obtained the new mobile number used by the accused along with other details," Haresh Chandu, deputy superintendent of police said.
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