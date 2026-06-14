ETV Bharat / state

Man Held After Five Months For Abducting Minor Girl In Gujarat, Instagram Photo Helps Cops Crack Case

Navsari: A 21-year-old man was arrested after a five-month-long manhunt for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in Vansda area of Gujarat's Navsari district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Narendra Sonirao Pawar from Jamlapada village in Dang, a married man, had allegedly lured the minor girl with false promise of marriage and abducted her. A case was registered under charges of kidnapping and POCSO Act. Finally, with the help of a photograph on Instagram, Navsari Police cracked the case and rescued the girl from Maharashtra's Pimpalgaon while arresting the accused.

According to the police, the accused had switched off his mobile phone, making it impossible for the police to trace him. However, during the investigation, police uncovered a crucial piece of digital evidence. It was found that he had sent a photograph of an X-ray taken during treatment for a kidney ailment to his wife via Instagram. The name of the diagnostic centre, visible in the photo, became a ray of hope for the police. With the help of Google, police started searching for the centre in Maharashtra and subsequently contacted 22 different centres.