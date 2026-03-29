ETV Bharat / state

Man Hacks Wife To Death Over Domestic Dispute In Kolkata's Kasba

Kolkata: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon over a long-standing domestic dispute in front of their daughter in the Kasba Bosepukur locality of West Bengal's Kolkata in the wee hours on Sunday, police said.

Following the murder, the accused, identified as Binod Singh, tried to flee before being caught by the locals, who later handed him over to the police. The deceased woman has been identified as Swapna Singh.

Rupesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police and chief of the Kolkata Police detective department, stated, "As an investigation is underway, it would not be appropriate to make any statements at this juncture".

Locals said the couple had been embroiled in a marital dispute for a long time. Binod would frequently return home in an inebriated state and demand money from Swapna. Whenever she failed to provide the money, arguments would ensue, which often escalated to physical assault.

Neighbours said Binod returned home around 10 pm on Saturday. Upon entering the house, he demanded Rs 4,000 from Swapna. Upon her refusal, a heated altercation broke out between the couple. After a while, Binod left the house, only to return in the early hours of Sunday.