Man Hacks Wife To Death Over Domestic Dispute In Kolkata's Kasba
Neighbours said Binod Singh used to frequently return home in an inebriated state and demand money from Swapna, leading to heated arguments, writes Ayan Neogi.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Kolkata: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon over a long-standing domestic dispute in front of their daughter in the Kasba Bosepukur locality of West Bengal's Kolkata in the wee hours on Sunday, police said.
Following the murder, the accused, identified as Binod Singh, tried to flee before being caught by the locals, who later handed him over to the police. The deceased woman has been identified as Swapna Singh.
Rupesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police and chief of the Kolkata Police detective department, stated, "As an investigation is underway, it would not be appropriate to make any statements at this juncture".
Locals said the couple had been embroiled in a marital dispute for a long time. Binod would frequently return home in an inebriated state and demand money from Swapna. Whenever she failed to provide the money, arguments would ensue, which often escalated to physical assault.
Neighbours said Binod returned home around 10 pm on Saturday. Upon entering the house, he demanded Rs 4,000 from Swapna. Upon her refusal, a heated altercation broke out between the couple. After a while, Binod left the house, only to return in the early hours of Sunday.
After he repeatedly banged on the door, their daughter opened it, as Swapna was asleep. Binod allegedly pounced on Swapna and started stabbing her repeatedly in the abdomen with a sharp weapon. Subsequently, she collapsed to the ground, bleeding profusely. Hearing her agonising scream, neighbours rushed to the house. Realising the situation had turned out of control, Binod tried to escape from the spot. However, he was overpowered and detained by the locals.
Meanwhile, Swapna was rushed to the Chittaranjan Medical College and Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.
After the matter was reported to the Kasba police station around 6:30 am, a team was dispatched to the spot for investigation and to take Binod into custody. Investigators were able to piece together the details of the incident based on the statement provided by Swapna's daughter.
Following preliminary investigations, the police suspect that the long-standing domestic discord was the primary motive behind the murder. However, they are also examining whether any other underlying factors may have contributed to the incident. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and a written complaint has been lodged by the deceased's family.
Neighbours said Binod did not have any stable employment, and it was Swapna who supported the household by working at a private firm. She allegedly faced frequent uncomfortable situations at the workplace due to Binod's persistent demands for money and disruptive behaviour. She reportedly even lost her job as a direct consequence of his misconduct.
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