Man Hacks Wife, Seven-Year-Old Son To Death, Tries To Kill Self In Maharashtra's Nashik
The exact motive of the murders is not yet known. The accused has been admitted to a hospital and will be questioned later, said police.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Nashik: A 54-year-old man hacked his wife and seven-year-old son to death before attempting to die by suicide at Maharudra Colony (Aringale Chawl), near Vasant Vihar in Jail Road area of Maharashtra's Nashik.
According to police, Ashwini Kiran Hazare (43) and her son Shreyash Kiran Hazare (7) died on the spot. After committing the murders, the accused, Kiran Eknath Hazare (54), consumed poison but survived.
Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rushed the accused to Bitco Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to the Government District Hospital for further treatment. His condition is currently stable and he is undergoing treatment, said police.
Nashik Road police are investigating the exact motive behind the double murder. Police said Kiran and Ashwini were married in 2017. It was the second marriage for both.
Kiran worked in the marketing sector, handling tasks related to oxygen supply for hospitals and the installation of solar plants. For the last seven months, the family had been living in a rented house in Aringale Chawl, located in the Vasant Vihar area. On Sunday night, the family had been to Ashwini's parent's home for a meal.
What exactly transpired on Monday after they returned home remains a mystery. Suspicion arose when the door of the house remained shut in the morning.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Ashwini was struck on the back of her head with a sharp weapon, while Shreyas sustained a knife wound to his throat. Both died on the spot due to excessive blood loss. Police have conducted a panchnama (scene inspection) and sent both bodies to the hospital for postmortem.
The police are investigating why Kiran Hazare—who was professionally stable—suddenly took such an extreme step. Inquiries are being conducted to determine if financial difficulties, a family dispute, or any other reason lies behind the incident. Senior police inspector Jitendra Sapkale Kiran who ingested poison, is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital and will be subjected to detailed questioning once he is in a condition to speak.
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