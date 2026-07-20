ETV Bharat / state

Man Hacks Wife, Seven-Year-Old Son To Death, Tries To Kill Self In Maharashtra's Nashik

Police personnel at the house where the crime was committed ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: A 54-year-old man hacked his wife and seven-year-old son to death before attempting to die by suicide at Maharudra Colony (Aringale Chawl), near Vasant Vihar in Jail Road area of Maharashtra's Nashik.

According to police, Ashwini Kiran Hazare (43) and her son Shreyash Kiran Hazare (7) died on the spot. After committing the murders, the accused, Kiran Eknath Hazare (54), consumed poison but survived.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rushed the accused to Bitco Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to the Government District Hospital for further treatment. His condition is currently stable and he is undergoing treatment, said police.

Nashik Road police are investigating the exact motive behind the double murder. Police said Kiran and Ashwini were married in 2017. It was the second marriage for both.